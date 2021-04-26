Business Value Stream Architect

Engage with Group Exco regularly to ensure they are always up to date and up to speed with what is going on in IT

Keep all Leaders fully informed and updated on all IT matters affecting them and their divisions

Keep engaging daily with Business on problem areas in IT that affect them or could affect them

Engage Business on Project Ownership and Sponsorship and ensure they are always fully appraised of their responsibilities around their Projects

Ensure Business know what IT is doing and what problems we are having relative to their areas of accountability and Assist business with IT advice and guidance on IT needs and options

Build strong relationships between IT and Business Units and Build interface protocols for Business Engagements with IT

Communicate between Business and IT on all relevant IT matters including on Severity 1 /2/3/4/5/6/ Incidents / downtime

Support the Business Unit / Division Exco with request and information on IT

Share key strategic IT insights and wisdom with the Business when needed

Represent IT as a diplomat / ambassador during all conflict situations

Build trust and respect in the Business / Division on behalf of IT

Communicate success stories in IT to the Business and a maintain constant interface

Conduct weekly and monthly IT/Business meetings to cover and track all IT delivery

Check in weekly with as many leaders as possible and manage expectations they might have from IT

Work with Business to determine their priorities and requirements

Set objectives and supporting strategies with Business for IT to deliver

Provide feedback to Business on all IT projects in progress

Advise Business on Project complexities and Risks prior to projects being started

Work with the Project Management Team in IT to track all project progress

Conduct Problem solving analysis and support on IT issues facing the Business

Translate business requirements into economical, efficient and effective IT solutions; roadmaps and supporting enterprise architectures (business process architecture, infrastructure architecture, information architecture, application architecture, and technology architecture)

Developed robust and secure designs for business solutions

Provide consultancy services to assist business and IT teams during RFI; RFP; project scoping; project budgeting and high-level conceptual design

Conduct feasibility assessments where requested for proposed application implementations or changes

Support development of solution delivery time, resource and cost estimates and advise and enforce key technology decisions

Design detailed low-level technical solutions to meet project objectives; business requirements; business capabilities that adhere to best IT practises (fit for purpose; adaptable; future proof; cost efficient; secure; maintainable and supportable)

Drive and participate in governance forums to assess that in house and 3rd party solutions meet IT standards, policies and frameworks that are aligned to the IT strategy, application roadmap, data and information architecture and Enterprise Architecture roadmap

Review solutions after the development and testing phases to ensure that “As Designed” and “As Built” solutions are aligned; rectify design documentation if required and update application landscape accordingly

Identify out of compliance solutions and technical debt (consult with OEM vendors to incorporate their roadmaps into the IT strategy) and propose rectification actions

Create business proposal by scanning the marketplace for innovative and over-the-horizon FMCG / CPG and IT trends and technologies; , identify opportunities and define roadmap to implement the digital vision

Facilitate good corporate governance with specific focus on IT governance

Work with Business to articulate Business Requirement Definitions and Scope using JAD, Agile or LEAN methodologies

Work closely with the Business Analyst/s on demand and support Business Cases for IT Projects for the Business

Provide feedback to Business on IT Costs and expenses relative to the Business

Work with the IT Financial team and other IT stakeholders to support business IT business case compilation, approval and execution.

Advise the Business on Cost Optimisation opportunities, Process Optimisation in the Business, Efficiency Opportunities and options and Best Practise (BDP) options using IT

List the Top 10 Business Unit Projects and Priorities and keep this list updated

Understand the Business Unit Strategy and Plans of all BU’s and communicate this to IT

Information Architecture direction and governance, framework and principles will be provided as an output from the Enterprise Architecture and Governance Function.

QUALIFICATIONS , SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS

BSc (Information Systems) or similar; TOGAF or similar Architecture certification

10+ years in IT Architect role (architecture; analyst; application development; SDLC)

In depth knowledge Oracle and Microsoft technologies; IT architectures (Cloud architecture and on premise); business process modelling; architecture modelling; ERP, CRM, SCM, HCM and Finance applications; integration (B2B / SOA), BI, digitalization and mobile applications commerce domains

Strong knowledge of IT Enterprise Architecture disciplines – including information/data architecture, application architecture and technology architecture

Strong negotiation; interpersonal and teamwork skills

Ability to work under pressure; in stressful solutions to tight timelines on multiple initiatives simultaneously

Strong leadership skills with proven ability to build and manage key relationships with internal IT and business stakeholders

Strategic insight coupled with attention to detail

Collaboration Skills

Facilitation Skills

Presentation Skills

Advanced Office Tools Skills e.g. Excel, Word, PowerPoint, SharePoint, Jira, Project Management Skills

Financial Skills

Training and Certification

Policies and Strategy alignment

Building continuous Intellectual Property – Centre of Excellence (CoE) in IT and Business

Punctuation – On time

Visibility – Online and Available

Compliance – Timesheets, Tracking and collaboration tools

Feedback – Frequent, accurate, timely

Initiative – Self Starter, innovative

“Can Do” Attitude

Desired Skills:

Financial skills

MS Office

Presentation Skills

facilitation skills

Collaboration Skills

Oracle

IT architecture

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is a manufacturer and marketer of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). The Company manufactures and distributes brands spanning food, home and personal care and baby products

