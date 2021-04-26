C# Developer

Apr 26, 2021

We have urgent opportunities C# Developers – must be able to start as soon as possible
Permanent Position based in Kya Sands

Must have: NB

  • Own Transport
  • Immediately Available or start ASAP
  • NB – Fluent in Afrikaans and English
  • Good customer skill
  • Able to communicate well

Desired Experience & Qualification

Strong C# and SQL required – (Must have developed in C#)
4+ Years’ experience
Salary based on experience [Email Address Removed] month up to R30 000.00

Knowledge and Skill Required

  • C#
  • SQL
  • Mvc asp.net core
  • Entity Framework
  • XML
  • SQL Lite
  • MySQL
  • LINQ
  • Boot Strap
  • CSS
  • Apache
  • IIS

Desired Skills:

  • Microsoft SQL
  • C#
  • Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position