C# Developer

We have urgent opportunities C# Developers – must be able to start as soon as possible

Permanent Position based in Kya Sands

Must have: NB

Own Transport

Immediately Available or start ASAP

NB – Fluent in Afrikaans and English

Good customer skill

Able to communicate well

Desired Experience & Qualification

Strong C# and SQL required – (Must have developed in C#)

4+ Years’ experience

Salary based on experience [Email Address Removed] month up to R30 000.00

Knowledge and Skill Required

C#

SQL

Mvc asp.net core

Entity Framework

XML

SQL Lite

MySQL

LINQ

Boot Strap

CSS

Apache

IIS

Desired Skills:

Microsoft SQL

C#

Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

