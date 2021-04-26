C# Developer

We have urgent opportunities C# Developers – must be able to start as soon as possible
Permanent Position based in Kya Sands
Must have: NB
- Own Transport
- Immediately Available or start ASAP
- NB – Fluent in Afrikaans and English
- Good customer skill
- Able to communicate well
Desired Experience & Qualification
Strong C# and SQL required – (Must have developed in C#)
4+ Years’ experience
Salary based on experience [Email Address Removed] month up to R30 000.00
Knowledge and Skill Required
- C#
- SQL
- Mvc asp.net core
- Entity Framework
- XML
- SQL Lite
- MySQL
- LINQ
- Boot Strap
- CSS
- Apache
- IIS
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft SQL
- C#
- Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric