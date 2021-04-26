Chief Executive Officer (Textile Industry Experience Essential) at Headhunters

Our client, a prominent name in the textile industry and based in Pietermaritzburg, is currently looking to employ an experienced Chief Executive Officer to lead their team.

Main purpose of the position:

The CEO will be responsible for setting the direction of the group under his/her command at a strategic and tactical level, developing and taking accountability for the business plan and implementing appropriate key performance indicators for the business.

In addition to being responsible for increased market share and financial sustainability of the company the CEO will also be expected to work with the company’s Board of Directors, the Executive Management team and the Shareholder to establish the values, mission, strategies and implement short and long-range goals.

Proactive leadership and guidance is expected to shape the future of the company, thereby ensuring operational efficiencies and excellence and financial sustainability are realised.

Responsibilities:

Strategy Development and Implementation:

Provide strategic direction within the company, through development and implementation of sound business strategy and tactical plans.

Oversee overall operations of the company including production, planning, finance, sales and distribution, marketing and branding, human capital and procurement, as well as information technology.

Business Development:

Identify and develop appropriate new local and export market opportunities.

Drive the optimisation of raw material sourcing, develop improved product offerings and maintain a balanced customer profile.

Continuously scout for technological improvements, new industry innovations and global trends to benefit the company’s competitiveness.

Leadership and Accountability:

Provide leadership and guidance to ensure that the mission and core values of the company are put into practice and maintained.

Develop and maintain a sound effective organisational culture that allows the company to reach its objectives and for employees to perform effectively.

Facilitate talent management and succession planning for business continuity.

Set and maintain the highest standards of corporate governance and accountability

Implement and ensure adherence to legal guidelines and organisational policies to maintain the group’s legality and business ethics.

Identification, assessment and mitigating of risks pertaining to the group.

Ensure effective management of human capital, processes and company assets.

Manage the profitability of the company and ensure all legal and regulatory documents are filed and monitor compliance with laws and regulations.

Strategic Partnerships and Stakeholder Management:

Build and manage sustainable stakeholder relationships, especially with relevant industry policy makers, key customers, industry bodies, labour, commercial banks, etc.

Ability to manage a unionized environment.

Shareholder engagement and reporting on operational issues and company performance.

Qualifications:

An appropriate technical tertiary qualification e.g. Textile technology/ Engineering

A commercial qualification in addition to the tertiary technical qualification would be an advantage

Experience and Knowledge:

15 Years’ experience in textile industry would be highly desirous alternatively proven manufacturing experience.

Experience in a strategic leadership role.

Comprehensive knowledge and understanding of applicable industry legislation and regulatory framework, including experience in their application.

Performance history in the preparation and management of strategy development.

Proven track record of sound financial management and positive shareholder returns.

Ability to engage with all stakeholders to create new opportunities.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position