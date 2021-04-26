Civil Engineer at Fourier Recruitment

As one of the world’s largest independent engineering and project management consultancies, the Company has always strived to create solutions that contribute to a better society and improve people’s lives. When you’ve been in business for as long as we have (nearly 140 years), there’s no shortage of stories to tell – specifically around how we use digital technologies to prevent flooding, eliminate rush-hour traffic, and better manage crowds in a crisis

Acquire, develop and apply knowledge in own area of expertise in order to ensure the technical solutions are in line with technical standards and developments.

Responsible for independently leading and delivering a municipal and / or private sector infrastructure projects from inception stage, through feasibility, design, construction (contract administration) up to and including close-out

Applying the principles of civil engineering to solve complex engineering challenges using knowledge, innovation and experience with aim of Client satisfaction.

Municipal Infrastructure Services Development Design, Construction Monitoring and Contract Administration experience with a focus on successful delivery of water and sanitation projects

Client liaison and business development

Guide and coach project members with regards to the technical contribution to projects and mentor junior engineers / technologists / technicians

Manage own projects, where applicable under the coordination of a project manager and support project planning, coordinate assigned subprojects or tasks to ensure execution and delivery, within the company project management guidelines or overall project plan.

Engage with clients and key stakeholders, primarily within projects but also in line with client management objectives

Asset management of water structures.

Minimum Requirements

BEng, BSc or BTech (Civil) Engineering

Registered with ECSA as Professional Engineer (Pr Eng)/Technologist (Pr Tech Eng)

Minimum of 7 years’ (BEng/BSc) or 10 years’ (B Tech) practical experience in the design and implementation of water, sewerage and flood management related services.

Municipal and /or consulting engineering work experience

Proficient in Civil 3D and/or Civil Designer

Proficient in MS Office suite

Technical excellence • Conceptual ability

Analytical ability

Achievement (result) oriented

Accuracy/ attention to detail

Basic programming skills

Pump station and Abstraction work knowledge will be an advantage (But not required)



Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension

Group life

