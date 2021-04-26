Civil Engineer at Fourier Recruitment

As one of the world’s largest independent engineering and project management consultancies, the Company has always strived to create solutions that contribute to a better society and improve people’s lives. When you’ve been in business for as long as we have (nearly 140 years), there’s no shortage of stories to tell – specifically around how we use digital technologies to prevent flooding, eliminate rush-hour traffic, and better manage crowds in a crisis
- Acquire, develop and apply knowledge in own area of expertise in order to ensure the technical solutions are in line with technical standards and developments.
- Responsible for independently leading and delivering a municipal and / or private sector infrastructure projects from inception stage, through feasibility, design, construction (contract administration) up to and including close-out
- Applying the principles of civil engineering to solve complex engineering challenges using knowledge, innovation and experience with aim of Client satisfaction.
- Municipal Infrastructure Services Development Design, Construction Monitoring and Contract Administration experience with a focus on successful delivery of water and sanitation projects
- Client liaison and business development
- Guide and coach project members with regards to the technical contribution to projects and mentor junior engineers / technologists / technicians
- Manage own projects, where applicable under the coordination of a project manager and support project planning, coordinate assigned subprojects or tasks to ensure execution and delivery, within the company project management guidelines or overall project plan.
- Engage with clients and key stakeholders, primarily within projects but also in line with client management objectives
- Asset management of water structures.
Minimum Requirements
- BEng, BSc or BTech (Civil) Engineering
- Registered with ECSA as Professional Engineer (Pr Eng)/Technologist (Pr Tech Eng)
- Minimum of 7 years’ (BEng/BSc) or 10 years’ (B Tech) practical experience in the design and implementation of water, sewerage and flood management related services.
- Municipal and /or consulting engineering work experience
- Proficient in Civil 3D and/or Civil Designer
- Proficient in MS Office suite
- Technical excellence • Conceptual ability
- Analytical ability
- Achievement (result) oriented
- Accuracy/ attention to detail
- Basic programming skills
- Pump station and Abstraction work knowledge will be an advantage (But not required)
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension
- Group life