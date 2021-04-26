Community Manager

Responsibilities:

Managing inbound social media messages across all social media channels and otheronline platforms, using the Hootsuite tools available

Be the Hootsuite user champions and work together with the BM: Social mediato get full value from the tools and to highlight opportunity/ ways to improve (Be the Hootsuite Champion)

Identify content trends and needs

Proactively maintain social media page information

Implement Social media marketing campaigns and monthly content plans

Requirements:

Social media marketing qualification either as a diploma, advanced certificate ordegree. An individual module as a part of a course is not enough

2 – 4 years working in consumer brand, community manager roles

Must have worked on brands with large volumes of inbound messages

Must demonstrate recent expertise using Hootsuite enterprise essential

Must demonstrate experience crafting relevant responses and taking appropriateaction on a range of inbound messages

Agency or corporate experience

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

