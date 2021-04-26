Community Manager

Apr 26, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Managing inbound social media messages across all social media channels and otheronline platforms, using the Hootsuite tools available
  • Be the Hootsuite user champions and work together with the BM: Social mediato get full value from the tools and to highlight opportunity/ ways to improve (Be the Hootsuite Champion)
  • Identify content trends and needs
  • Proactively maintain social media page information
  • Implement Social media marketing campaigns and monthly content plans

Requirements:

  • Social media marketing qualification either as a diploma, advanced certificate ordegree. An individual module as a part of a course is not enough
  • 2 – 4 years working in consumer brand, community manager roles
  • Must have worked on brands with large volumes of inbound messages
  • Must demonstrate recent expertise using Hootsuite enterprise essential
  • Must demonstrate experience crafting relevant responses and taking appropriateaction on a range of inbound messages
  • Agency or corporate experience

