Responsibilities:
- Managing inbound social media messages across all social media channels and otheronline platforms, using the Hootsuite tools available
- Be the Hootsuite user champions and work together with the BM: Social mediato get full value from the tools and to highlight opportunity/ ways to improve (Be the Hootsuite Champion)
- Identify content trends and needs
- Proactively maintain social media page information
- Implement Social media marketing campaigns and monthly content plans
Requirements:
- Social media marketing qualification either as a diploma, advanced certificate ordegree. An individual module as a part of a course is not enough
- 2 – 4 years working in consumer brand, community manager roles
- Must have worked on brands with large volumes of inbound messages
- Must demonstrate recent expertise using Hootsuite enterprise essential
- Must demonstrate experience crafting relevant responses and taking appropriateaction on a range of inbound messages
- Agency or corporate experience
Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted