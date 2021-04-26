Our leading National FMCG client seeks a Data Systems Analyst – HR Support to join their team, based in Durban. The position reports to the HR Services & Rewards Specialist.
The successful incumbent will be responsible for translating HR data into critical information to assist the business to make meaningful decisions related to HR strategies; proactively support the building and introduction of cutting edge, innovative, real time HR analytics as well as manage governance of HR data, including the HR system /personal files and compliance with internal and external audits i.e. Government and compliance audits.
Key performance areas :
- Optimise all HR reporting, including informing development content.
- Create and maintain integrated labour productivity reporting.
- Support the preparation of HR information for the OPCO report and Board pack.
- Coordinate & analyse HR Services’ input for executive and in country reporting.
- Report on heads (planned and actual based on resourcing principles) to inform decision making.
- Prepare EE & BBBEE scorecard reporting and analysis.
- Prepare standardised push and ad hoc pull reports as required.
- Track temporary employee utilisation in country.
- Prepare monthly Union member reporting and analysis.
- Build and prepares special reports, including detailed historical data and trends as required.
- Ensure system data integrity and capture of salary increases.
- Process STIP payment schedules for payroll.
- Provide first level HR query resolution to HR Administrators in country
- Provide support on payroll, medical aid , provident or pension fund benefits
- Provide local HR reporting support for internal and external use.
Minimum specifications / requirement areas:
- 3-5 years HR analytics/reporting experience, with extensive experience managing and mining data.
- Remuneration and Benefit experience an added advantage.
- Strong Microsoft Excel skills.
- Excellent analytical, problem solving, and time-management skills.
- Business acumen with ability to communicate effectively and assertively
Desired Skills:
- HR
- Systems
- Analytics
- MS Excel
- DATA Analytics
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund
- medical aid