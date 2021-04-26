Data Systems Analyst – HR Support

Apr 26, 2021

Our leading National FMCG client seeks a Data Systems Analyst – HR Support to join their team, based in Durban. The position reports to the HR Services & Rewards Specialist.

The successful incumbent will be responsible for translating HR data into critical information to assist the business to make meaningful decisions related to HR strategies; proactively support the building and introduction of cutting edge, innovative, real time HR analytics as well as manage governance of HR data, including the HR system /personal files and compliance with internal and external audits i.e. Government and compliance audits.

Key performance areas :

  • Optimise all HR reporting, including informing development content.
  • Create and maintain integrated labour productivity reporting.
  • Support the preparation of HR information for the OPCO report and Board pack.
  • Coordinate & analyse HR Services’ input for executive and in country reporting.
  • Report on heads (planned and actual based on resourcing principles) to inform decision making.
  • Prepare EE & BBBEE scorecard reporting and analysis.
  • Prepare standardised push and ad hoc pull reports as required.
  • Track temporary employee utilisation in country.
  • Prepare monthly Union member reporting and analysis.
  • Build and prepares special reports, including detailed historical data and trends as required.
  • Ensure system data integrity and capture of salary increases.
  • Process STIP payment schedules for payroll.
  • Provide first level HR query resolution to HR Administrators in country
  • Provide support on payroll, medical aid , provident or pension fund benefits
  • Provide local HR reporting support for internal and external use.

Minimum specifications / requirement areas:

  • 3-5 years HR analytics/reporting experience, with extensive experience managing and mining data.
  • Remuneration and Benefit experience an added advantage.
  • Strong Microsoft Excel skills.
  • Excellent analytical, problem solving, and time-management skills.
  • Business acumen with ability to communicate effectively and assertively

Desired Skills:

  • HR
  • Systems
  • Analytics
  • MS Excel
  • DATA Analytics

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Pension Fund
  • medical aid

