Data Systems Analyst – HR Support

Our leading National FMCG client seeks a Data Systems Analyst – HR Support to join their team, based in Durban. The position reports to the HR Services & Rewards Specialist.

The successful incumbent will be responsible for translating HR data into critical information to assist the business to make meaningful decisions related to HR strategies; proactively support the building and introduction of cutting edge, innovative, real time HR analytics as well as manage governance of HR data, including the HR system /personal files and compliance with internal and external audits i.e. Government and compliance audits.

Key performance areas :

Optimise all HR reporting, including informing development content.

Create and maintain integrated labour productivity reporting.

Support the preparation of HR information for the OPCO report and Board pack.

Coordinate & analyse HR Services’ input for executive and in country reporting.

Report on heads (planned and actual based on resourcing principles) to inform decision making.

Prepare EE & BBBEE scorecard reporting and analysis.

Prepare standardised push and ad hoc pull reports as required.

Track temporary employee utilisation in country.

Prepare monthly Union member reporting and analysis.

Build and prepares special reports, including detailed historical data and trends as required.

Ensure system data integrity and capture of salary increases.

Process STIP payment schedules for payroll.

Provide first level HR query resolution to HR Administrators in country

Provide support on payroll, medical aid , provident or pension fund benefits

Provide local HR reporting support for internal and external use.

Minimum specifications / requirement areas:

3-5 years HR analytics/reporting experience, with extensive experience managing and mining data.

Remuneration and Benefit experience an added advantage.

Strong Microsoft Excel skills.

Excellent analytical, problem solving, and time-management skills.

Business acumen with ability to communicate effectively and assertively

Desired Skills:

HR

Systems

Analytics

MS Excel

DATA Analytics

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

medical aid

