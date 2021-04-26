Developer – PHP

PHP/Symphony 5 back-end and front-end development of our Internal Management system that acts as the Glue for our processes and integration onto other systems

DevOps/Automating various processes

SecDevOps/Automating various security functions and processes

Quality assurance

Test driven development

Research and development with the aim to improve efficiencies

Desired Skills:

3 -5 years’ experience within a similar position

PHP

Javascript

Symphony 5 / PHP Frameworks

API Integration

Docker

Good Linux environment knowledge

Database – SQL & MySQL experience

Apache & IIS experience

Internal Management system (PHP) – Sphere

Version control – Git

Task management – Jira

AWS system manager

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Global communications management (software) company in Johannesburg is looking for a Developer – PHP to join their team. Become a part of one of the most reputable customer communication solution companies in Gauteng!

