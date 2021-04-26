- PHP/Symphony 5 back-end and front-end development of our Internal Management system that acts as the Glue for our processes and integration onto other systems
- DevOps/Automating various processes
- SecDevOps/Automating various security functions and processes
- Quality assurance
- Test driven development
- Research and development with the aim to improve efficiencies
Desired Skills:
- 3 -5 years’ experience within a similar position
- PHP
- Javascript
- Symphony 5 / PHP Frameworks
- API Integration
- Docker
- Good Linux environment knowledge
- Database – SQL & MySQL experience
- Apache & IIS experience
- Internal Management system (PHP) – Sphere
- Version control – Git
- Task management – Jira
- AWS system manager
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Global communications management (software) company in Johannesburg is looking for a Developer – PHP to join their team. Become a part of one of the most reputable customer communication solution companies in Gauteng!
