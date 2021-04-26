Development Manager – JAVA and ABAP at Financial Services

The Development Manager directs Project Managers, Testers, configuration and Business Analysts. The incumbent also develops, installs and maintains computer programs for business applications. The Development Manager also coordinates designs, develops and executes software operating systems.

Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to:

Directs Project Managers, testers, configuration and business analysts to meet the agreed upon objectives.

Develops tactical and strategic business plans in line with the overall strategy and implements them.

Approves project specific deployment and implementation strategies.

Defines approaches and constraints on vendor management strategies to ensure alignment.

Approves project schedules and scope changes and ensure adherence.

Directs software applications development activities.

Develops, installs and maintains computer programmes for business applications.

Directs and coordinates the design, development and execution of software operating systems.

Plans, conducts and coordinates business programming applications activities.

Develops programming standards and documentation requirements.

Scopes and estimates development efforts on product requirements.

Develops and executes core banking applications.

Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree in IT or a 4-year Diploma in IT.

Project Management certificate would be an advantage.

At least 3 to 5 years’ experience in Development and working with a programming language.

5 – 10 years development experience in JAVA & ABAP

SAP ABAP Certified

Desired Skills:

Desired Qualification Level:

About The Employer:

Financial Services

