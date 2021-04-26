Electrical Engineer – Data Centre at Fourier Recruitment

As one of the world’s largest independent engineering and project management consultancies, The Company has always strived to create solutions that contribute to a better society and improve people’s lives. When you’ve been in business for as long as we have (nearly 140 years), there’s no shortage of stories to tell – specifically around how we use digital technologies to prevent flooding, eliminate rush-hour traffic, and better manage crowds in a crisis.

Prepare/moderate design tasks

Prepare/Assist with reports, technical drawings and engineering specifications and tender documentation

Measuring and compiling of bills of quantities

Perform site inspections and attend meetings

Design of Electrical building services

Provide technical and administrative support with preparation of bid submissions

Ensure that all quality system procedures are followed in the production and issuing of and communication with the Project Engineers designs, costing, drawings and standard details

Regular contact and communications with the Project Engineer

BSc/BEng/BTech degree in Electrical Engineering

Professional registration with ECSA would be advantageous

Minimum of 3 years post graduate relevant, multi-disciplinary experience, preferably within a consulting engineering environment

BIM and Revit experience are non-negotiable.

BIM360, Revizto, Dynamo and Python experience are advantageous.

Experience with data centres / mission-critical facilities advantageous

Proven experience in the electrical engineering field with an in-depth knowledge of Electrical Building Services, Electrical Design and Electrical Regulations.

A thorough knowledge of the OHS Act, pertinent SANS and IEC codes and standards and industry practices. Good communication and people management skills for effective interface with other engineering disciplines, the client and contractors.

Be able to develop engineering documentation from first principles.

Knowledge of specialist packages as well as Microsoft Office, including Teams, Excel, Word, and Microsoft Project

The ability to work independently and with limited supervision.

The ability to work independently and with limited supervision.

Must be a team player at all times and support the team with integrity and respect

FMCG. Pharmaceuticals / clean Room, Manufacturing, Healthcare be Advantageous.

Data centre /mission critical Facilities experience remains first prize.

