Electrician – Data Centre Technician

Apr 26, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Monitoring and maintenance of all Data Centre critical infrastructure
  • Performing planned / preventative / predictive maintenance of all infrastructure
  • Fault detection of critical infrastructure
  • Switching and isolation of MV and LV equipment
  • Installing and commissioning of new plant
  • Daily walk arounds and inspections of electrical and mechanical systems and equipment
  • Wiring of electrical control panels
  • Offering technical support at Data Centre by performing system/network installation, configuration, and troubleshooting in order to ensure optimum operations.
  • Carrying out preventative maintenance of data center equipment and devices.
  • Monitoring system processes to ensure smooth operations.
  • Evaluating heating and cooling systems to ensure they are operational and can meet equipment temperature conditions.
  • Comply to working methods ensuring that all client SLA and MSA’s are achieved Monitor customer network servers and storage systems to ensure uptime and efficient resolution of issue
  • Meet agreed inter-departmental OLA (Operational Level Agreement)
  • Health & Safety monitoring and corrective action to meet statutory compliance and company’s objective of zero tolerance to unsafe work practices
  • Maintain compliance in accordance to al relative policies and procedures

Requirements:

  • Qualified Electrician
  • A minimum of 2 years post qualification experience
  • Relevant data centre experience preferable
  • Good knowledge on Data Centre environments and critical infrastructure systems preferable

