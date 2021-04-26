Electrician – Data Centre Technician

Responsibilities:
- Monitoring and maintenance of all Data Centre critical infrastructure
- Performing planned / preventative / predictive maintenance of all infrastructure
- Fault detection of critical infrastructure
- Switching and isolation of MV and LV equipment
- Installing and commissioning of new plant
- Daily walk arounds and inspections of electrical and mechanical systems and equipment
- Wiring of electrical control panels
- Offering technical support at Data Centre by performing system/network installation, configuration, and troubleshooting in order to ensure optimum operations.
- Carrying out preventative maintenance of data center equipment and devices.
- Monitoring system processes to ensure smooth operations.
- Evaluating heating and cooling systems to ensure they are operational and can meet equipment temperature conditions.
- Comply to working methods ensuring that all client SLA and MSA’s are achieved Monitor customer network servers and storage systems to ensure uptime and efficient resolution of issue
- Meet agreed inter-departmental OLA (Operational Level Agreement)
- Health & Safety monitoring and corrective action to meet statutory compliance and company’s objective of zero tolerance to unsafe work practices
- Maintain compliance in accordance to al relative policies and procedures
Requirements:
- Qualified Electrician
- A minimum of 2 years post qualification experience
- Relevant data centre experience preferable
- Good knowledge on Data Centre environments and critical infrastructure systems preferable
Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted