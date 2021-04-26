Electrician – Data Centre Technician

Responsibilities:

Monitoring and maintenance of all Data Centre critical infrastructure

Performing planned / preventative / predictive maintenance of all infrastructure

Fault detection of critical infrastructure

Switching and isolation of MV and LV equipment

Installing and commissioning of new plant

Daily walk arounds and inspections of electrical and mechanical systems and equipment

Wiring of electrical control panels

Offering technical support at Data Centre by performing system/network installation, configuration, and troubleshooting in order to ensure optimum operations.

Carrying out preventative maintenance of data center equipment and devices.

Monitoring system processes to ensure smooth operations.

Evaluating heating and cooling systems to ensure they are operational and can meet equipment temperature conditions.

Comply to working methods ensuring that all client SLA and MSA’s are achieved Monitor customer network servers and storage systems to ensure uptime and efficient resolution of issue

Meet agreed inter-departmental OLA (Operational Level Agreement)

Health & Safety monitoring and corrective action to meet statutory compliance and company’s objective of zero tolerance to unsafe work practices

Maintain compliance in accordance to al relative policies and procedures

Requirements:

Qualified Electrician

A minimum of 2 years post qualification experience

Relevant data centre experience preferable

Good knowledge on Data Centre environments and critical infrastructure systems preferable

