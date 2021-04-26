Employee Benefits Consultant – Based in Jhb or CT at The Focus Group

Reports to the Head of Employee Benefits
Responsible for a portfolio of corporate clients and underlying members. This includes building and managing relationships with corporate clients as well as supporting initiatives to further develop our services.
You are passionate about presenting Company’s industry-leading solution to all levels including C-Suite Executives
Responsibilities:
- Relationship management
- Client education and training
- Risk and regulatory compliance
- Business development
- Process and administration
- Industry workshops/seminars
Requirements:
Qualification:
- 3+ years experience in Financial Services, with strong performance track record
- 2+ years experience communicating across a variety of mediums; group presentations, individual presentations, over the phone and via email
- Fluent in English
- Fluent in Zulu or Afrikaans preferable
- Bachelor’s degree in a related field (Economics, Business, Financial Management, Investments ) from an accredited University
- CFP or MBA qualification preferable