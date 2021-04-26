Employee Benefits Consultant – Based in Jhb or CT at The Focus Group

Reports to the Head of Employee Benefits

Responsible for a portfolio of corporate clients and underlying members. This includes building and managing relationships with corporate clients as well as supporting initiatives to further develop our services.

You are passionate about presenting Company’s industry-leading solution to all levels including C-Suite Executives

Responsibilities:

Relationship management

Client education and training

Risk and regulatory compliance

Business development

Process and administration

Industry workshops/seminars

Requirements:

Qualification:

3+ years experience in Financial Services, with strong performance track record

2+ years experience communicating across a variety of mediums; group presentations, individual presentations, over the phone and via email

Fluent in English

Fluent in Zulu or Afrikaans preferable

Bachelor’s degree in a related field (Economics, Business, Financial Management, Investments ) from an accredited University

CFP or MBA qualification preferable

