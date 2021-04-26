Enhanced Due Diligence Specialist at Osiris Trading

The EDD Specialist has the task of reviewing customer cases that are considered high risk and conduct a thorough assessment of the related parties on a macro level. The position entails research and documentation work pertaining to high profile customers.

Key Responsibilities:

Handle the management and execution of second line monitoring and assessment program for Anti-Money Laundering/Counter-Terrorism Financing (AML/CTF).

Conduct independent research to gather and record data from internal systems, commercial databases, and the Internet

Assess and analyze research data

Handle escalated due diligence investigations to support policies and procedures

Conduct investigations based on global standards, policies, tools, and procedures to ensure compliance with internal and external regulatory requirements

Write and prepare suspicious activity reports (SARs)

Daily assessment AML reports relating to potential suspicious activity

Stay current with money laundering and terrorist financing behaviors, issues, policies, regulations, criminal typologies, industry best practices, and developing trends

Help in identifying potential weaknesses in processes

Act as a subject matter expert to employees, providing guidance on what actions to take in dealing with high risk accounts

Collect documentary proof and build and maintain case files for high risk customers

Ensure proper record-keeping of data collected and analyzed

Conduct thorough EDD profile investigations on high value customers

Assist the Team Leader with record keeping and process streamlining.

Conduct timely follow-ups on pending outstanding issues to ensure quick resolutions

Make recommendations for relationship terminations or retentions

Follow up to make sure all documentation for new accounts meet the know your customer (KYC) requirements

Provide oversight to the operational team, which acts as the first line monitors and investigators of suspicious activity

Ensure consistent and timely feedback on cases that have been escalated

SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

Knowledge:

Computer literacy and proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, Project, PowerPoint)

Ability to use pivot tables and work with an advanced statistical database and statistical methods and functions

Familiarity with AML issues and suspicious transaction monitoring systems

Anti-Money Laundering diploma or similar qualifications an advantage

Professional certification with an organization, such as the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS), gives a distinct advantage

Skills:

Superb analytical skills

Ability to organize and analyze complex data sets

Ability to easily grasp and comprehend AML risks specific to a particular business unit and develop extensive user requirements as well as recommend automated solutions to reduce those risks

Experience using data mining/analytical tools and KYC automated solutions as an asset

strong research skills and experience working with online research tools

Strong leadership skills

Good knowledge of products/services

Attributes/Abilities:

Evidence of drive, curiosity, good judgment and good attention to detail

Excellent team spirit and ability to work with remote teams across multiple locations

Rigorous, well-organized with a structured and logical approach

Successful candidate must be detail-oriented and highly confidential

Experience reviewing and analyzing KYC documentation

Experience performing thorough analyses of customer information

Desired Skills:

Analytical Skills

Data Mining

Leadership/Management Skills

Field Development

Business informatics

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

We’re a global, multi-cultural company that’s all about entertainment. As such, we’ve evolved into a focused, dynamic community that thrives on all things sporty, providing services to an internationally renowned sports betting brand that has a huge presence in the Premier League and other top tier leagues around the world.

Our expertise lies in marketing, customer service and technology. We deliver product digitally (online and mobile) and we market through-the-line (TV, print, outdoors, digital etc). We are looking for sports enthusiasts who are also especially fanatical about soccer – if that’s you, we’d love to meet.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

