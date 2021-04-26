Enhanced Due Diligence Specialist at Osiris Trading

The EDD Specialist has the task of reviewing customer cases that are considered high risk and conduct a thorough assessment of the related parties on a macro level. The position entails research and documentation work pertaining to high profile customers.
Key Responsibilities:
- Handle the management and execution of second line monitoring and assessment program for Anti-Money Laundering/Counter-Terrorism Financing (AML/CTF).
- Conduct independent research to gather and record data from internal systems, commercial databases, and the Internet
- Assess and analyze research data
- Handle escalated due diligence investigations to support policies and procedures
- Conduct investigations based on global standards, policies, tools, and procedures to ensure compliance with internal and external regulatory requirements
- Write and prepare suspicious activity reports (SARs)
- Daily assessment AML reports relating to potential suspicious activity
-
Stay current with money laundering and terrorist financing behaviors, issues, policies, regulations, criminal typologies, industry best practices, and developing trends
-
Help in identifying potential weaknesses in processes
- Act as a subject matter expert to employees, providing guidance on what actions to take in dealing with high risk accounts
- Collect documentary proof and build and maintain case files for high risk customers
- Ensure proper record-keeping of data collected and analyzed
- Conduct thorough EDD profile investigations on high value customers
- Assist the Team Leader with record keeping and process streamlining.
- Conduct timely follow-ups on pending outstanding issues to ensure quick resolutions
- Make recommendations for relationship terminations or retentions
- Follow up to make sure all documentation for new accounts meet the know your customer (KYC) requirements
- Provide oversight to the operational team, which acts as the first line monitors and investigators of suspicious activity
- Ensure consistent and timely feedback on cases that have been escalated
SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED
Knowledge:
- Computer literacy and proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, Project, PowerPoint)
- Ability to use pivot tables and work with an advanced statistical database and statistical methods and functions
- Familiarity with AML issues and suspicious transaction monitoring systems
- Anti-Money Laundering diploma or similar qualifications an advantage
- Professional certification with an organization, such as the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS), gives a distinct advantage
Skills:
- Superb analytical skills
- Ability to organize and analyze complex data sets
- Ability to easily grasp and comprehend AML risks specific to a particular business unit and develop extensive user requirements as well as recommend automated solutions to reduce those risks
- Experience using data mining/analytical tools and KYC automated solutions as an asset
- strong research skills and experience working with online research tools
- Strong leadership skills
- Good knowledge of products/services
Attributes/Abilities:
- Evidence of drive, curiosity, good judgment and good attention to detail
- Excellent team spirit and ability to work with remote teams across multiple locations
- Rigorous, well-organized with a structured and logical approach
- Successful candidate must be detail-oriented and highly confidential
- Experience reviewing and analyzing KYC documentation
- Experience performing thorough analyses of customer information
Desired Skills:
- Analytical Skills
- Data Mining
- Leadership/Management Skills
- Field Development
- Business informatics
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
We’re a global, multi-cultural company that’s all about entertainment. As such, we’ve evolved into a focused, dynamic community that thrives on all things sporty, providing services to an internationally renowned sports betting brand that has a huge presence in the Premier League and other top tier leagues around the world.
Our expertise lies in marketing, customer service and technology. We deliver product digitally (online and mobile) and we market through-the-line (TV, print, outdoors, digital etc). We are looking for sports enthusiasts who are also especially fanatical about soccer – if that’s you, we’d love to meet.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund