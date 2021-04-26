Enterprise Architect

Apr 26, 2021

Our Client currently seeks an Enterprise Architect to join their dynamic team. Location : Johannesburg Duration : 6-12 Months Experience Required: 15 years

Skills:

  • Extensive expereince in Enterprise Applications
  • DevOps
  • TOGAF
  • Solution management
  • Solution realization
  • Consensus building
  • Solution shaping and problem solving
  • Cloud Infrastuctor and expereince in Data transformation program

Description:

  • Interacts with teams to gather source system knowledge.
  • Work with the customer to arrive at the overall architecture.
  • Builds High Level Technical and architectural design.
  • Define coding standards and resolving semantic discrepancies.

To apply today please send your word format CV to

Desired Skills:

  • Enterprise architect
  • Togaf
  • data
  • data transformation
  • DevOps
  • Solution Management
  • Solution Architecture
  • Enterprise Architecture
  • TOGAF

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

