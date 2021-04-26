Our Client currently seeks an Enterprise Architect to join their dynamic team. Location : Johannesburg Duration : 6-12 Months Experience Required: 15 years
Skills:
- Extensive expereince in Enterprise Applications
- DevOps
- TOGAF
- Solution management
- Solution realization
- Consensus building
- Solution shaping and problem solving
- Cloud Infrastuctor and expereince in Data transformation program
Description:
- Interacts with teams to gather source system knowledge.
- Work with the customer to arrive at the overall architecture.
- Builds High Level Technical and architectural design.
- Define coding standards and resolving semantic discrepancies.
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree