Enterprise Architect

Our Client currently seeks an Enterprise Architect to join their dynamic team. Location : Johannesburg Duration : 6-12 Months Experience Required: 15 years

Skills:

Extensive expereince in Enterprise Applications

DevOps

TOGAF

Solution management

Solution realization

Consensus building

Solution shaping and problem solving

Cloud Infrastuctor and expereince in Data transformation program

Description:

Interacts with teams to gather source system knowledge.

Work with the customer to arrive at the overall architecture.

Builds High Level Technical and architectural design.

Define coding standards and resolving semantic discrepancies.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

