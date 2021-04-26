Environmental Specialist at Auto X

Auto X is looking for an Environmental Specialist at our PE Factory.

PURPOSE OF THE JOB

To guide us in terms of the laws and regulations, as well as have experience in a manufacturing environment and to ensure Auto X compliance to environmental regulations and standards.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Educational Qualifications

Minimum Grade 12 Certificate (NQF 4) and Samtrac or equivalent

Experience

Minimum 4 years in an automotive environment.

MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES AND KEY RESULTS AREAS

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure that the organization is in compliance with environmental regulations and standards related to pollution and waste management.

Sampling the air, soil and water near your facilities for further analysis at a laboratory.

Inspect and test the output of the company’s equipment using a variety of tools and methods, depending on the contaminant.

Prepare reports of your findings and share results with the businesses or agencies.

Make recommendations to help the organizations reduce their environmental impacts with projects like recycling or making energy-efficiency improvements.

Working Conditions

Working over the weekends and also during public holidays.

Should be flexible as an individual be required to travel frequently.

Expected to visit hazardous areas like dump sites, environmental seminars etc.

AutoX Values

Living the AutoX Values to stay on course toward stated objectives and ensuring a culture of passion and performance:

Honesty and Integrity.

Mutual Respect, Trust and Dignity.

Openness and Transparency.

Participation, Co-operation and Teamwork.

Performance and Accountability.

Passion and Commitment.

ESSENTIAL KNOWLEDGE AND REQUIRED SKILLS

Sufficient knowledge on environmental assessment, monitoring, reporting, policy making, and planning and any other necessary environmental issues.

Possess Project management skills and know how to write project proposals.

Should be conversant with writing reports and doing presentations and have good management skills.

Good community mobilizer and be able to facilitate sessions.

Good public speaking skills.

Should possess interpersonal skills.

Should have a passion for environment conservation and should have good organizational skills.

ATTRIBUTES

Proactive

Action-oriented

Flexibility

Planning and Organising

Customer Focused

Resilient

Analytical

Desired Skills:

Reporting

Environmental assessment

policy making

Environmental reporting

Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Environmental Scientist

