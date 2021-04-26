Environmental Specialist at Auto X

Apr 26, 2021

Auto X is looking for an Environmental Specialist at our PE Factory.

PURPOSE OF THE JOB

To guide us in terms of the laws and regulations, as well as have experience in a manufacturing environment and to ensure Auto X compliance to environmental regulations and standards.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Educational Qualifications

  • Minimum Grade 12 Certificate (NQF 4) and Samtrac or equivalent

Experience

  • Minimum 4 years in an automotive environment.

MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES AND KEY RESULTS AREAS

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Ensure that the organization is in compliance with environmental regulations and standards related to pollution and waste management.
  • Sampling the air, soil and water near your facilities for further analysis at a laboratory.
  • Inspect and test the output of the company’s equipment using a variety of tools and methods, depending on the contaminant.
  • Prepare reports of your findings and share results with the businesses or agencies.
  • Make recommendations to help the organizations reduce their environmental impacts with projects like recycling or making energy-efficiency improvements.

Working Conditions

  • Ensure that the organization is in compliance with environmental regulations and standards related to pollution and waste management.
  • Working over the weekends and also during public holidays.
  • Should be flexible as an individual be required to travel frequently.
  • Expected to visit hazardous areas like dump sites, environmental seminars etc.

AutoX Values

Living the AutoX Values to stay on course toward stated objectives and ensuring a culture of passion and performance:

  • Honesty and Integrity.
  • Mutual Respect, Trust and Dignity.
  • Openness and Transparency.
  • Participation, Co-operation and Teamwork.
  • Performance and Accountability.
  • Passion and Commitment.

ESSENTIAL KNOWLEDGE AND REQUIRED SKILLS

  • Sufficient knowledge on environmental assessment, monitoring, reporting, policy making, and planning and any other necessary environmental issues.
  • Possess Project management skills and know how to write project proposals.
  • Should be conversant with writing reports and doing presentations and have good management skills.
  • Good community mobilizer and be able to facilitate sessions.
  • Good public speaking skills.
  • Should possess interpersonal skills.
  • Should have a passion for environment conservation and should have good organizational skills.

ATTRIBUTES

  • Proactive
  • Action-oriented
  • Flexibility
  • Planning and Organising
  • Customer Focused
  • Resilient
  • Analytical

Desired Skills:

  • Reporting
  • Environmental assessment
  • policy making
  • Environmental reporting
  • Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Environmental Scientist

Learn more/Apply for this position