Environmental Specialist at Auto X

Auto X is looking for an Environmental Specialist at our PE Factory.
PURPOSE OF THE JOB
To guide us in terms of the laws and regulations, as well as have experience in a manufacturing environment and to ensure Auto X compliance to environmental regulations and standards.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Educational Qualifications
- Minimum Grade 12 Certificate (NQF 4) and Samtrac or equivalent
Experience
- Minimum 4 years in an automotive environment.
MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES AND KEY RESULTS AREAS
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensure that the organization is in compliance with environmental regulations and standards related to pollution and waste management.
- Sampling the air, soil and water near your facilities for further analysis at a laboratory.
- Inspect and test the output of the company’s equipment using a variety of tools and methods, depending on the contaminant.
- Prepare reports of your findings and share results with the businesses or agencies.
- Make recommendations to help the organizations reduce their environmental impacts with projects like recycling or making energy-efficiency improvements.
Working Conditions
- Working over the weekends and also during public holidays.
- Should be flexible as an individual be required to travel frequently.
- Expected to visit hazardous areas like dump sites, environmental seminars etc.
AutoX Values
Living the AutoX Values to stay on course toward stated objectives and ensuring a culture of passion and performance:
- Honesty and Integrity.
- Mutual Respect, Trust and Dignity.
- Openness and Transparency.
- Participation, Co-operation and Teamwork.
- Performance and Accountability.
- Passion and Commitment.
ESSENTIAL KNOWLEDGE AND REQUIRED SKILLS
- Sufficient knowledge on environmental assessment, monitoring, reporting, policy making, and planning and any other necessary environmental issues.
- Possess Project management skills and know how to write project proposals.
- Should be conversant with writing reports and doing presentations and have good management skills.
- Good community mobilizer and be able to facilitate sessions.
- Good public speaking skills.
- Should possess interpersonal skills.
- Should have a passion for environment conservation and should have good organizational skills.
ATTRIBUTES
- Proactive
- Action-oriented
- Flexibility
- Planning and Organising
- Customer Focused
- Resilient
- Analytical
Desired Skills:
- Reporting
- Environmental assessment
- policy making
- Environmental reporting
- Project Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Environmental Scientist