Financial Manager Zambia

Full Accounting Function
Manage cash flow, cashbooks, debtors, creditors and process and oversee books to trial balance
All statutory calculations and submissions i.e. VAT, Income Tax Clearance certificates, Workman’s Compensation Fund and Annual returns.
Payroll journals and reconciliations.
Update finance for purchase requests, ensure all entries are accurate.
Assist with strategic plans to reduce spending and increasing profit.
Obtain financial data from teach such as expenses etc. to ensure records are up to date for accurate year end auditing.
General Administration
REQUIREMENTS
Completed Degree in Accounting / Financial Management
SAICA Articles an advantage/
6 Years + experience
Pastel Evolution
Supervisory skills
Desired Skills:
- Pastel
- evolution
- supervisory skills
- financial management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Stable Cross Border South African Logisitics Company – Please note that the Finance Manager must be a Zambian staying in Chingola.
Salary – ZMW 50 000 – ZMW 60 000