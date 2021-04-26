Financial Manager Zambia

Full Accounting Function

Manage cash flow, cashbooks, debtors, creditors and process and oversee books to trial balance

All statutory calculations and submissions i.e. VAT, Income Tax Clearance certificates, Workman’s Compensation Fund and Annual returns.

Payroll journals and reconciliations.

Update finance for purchase requests, ensure all entries are accurate.

Assist with strategic plans to reduce spending and increasing profit.

Obtain financial data from teach such as expenses etc. to ensure records are up to date for accurate year end auditing.

General Administration

REQUIREMENTS

Completed Degree in Accounting / Financial Management

SAICA Articles an advantage/

6 Years + experience

Pastel Evolution

Supervisory skills

Desired Skills:

Pastel

evolution

supervisory skills

financial management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Stable Cross Border South African Logisitics Company – Please note that the Finance Manager must be a Zambian staying in Chingola.

Salary – ZMW 50 000 – ZMW 60 000

