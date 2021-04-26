FMCG Sales Consultant at Drake International

A national FMCG distributor of dry, frozen and perishable goods is looking for a energized, target driven, sales focused individual to join their team. Requirements:

Matric

Tertiary qualification in sales would be advantageous

Valid Drivers Licence with own car

At least 2yrs external sales experience in the FMCG or hospitality industries is required

Must be willing to travel out of townResponsibilities:

Identify business opportunities to grow the market

Grow the basket with current customers by introducing new products

Weekly sales reporting

Follow up on customers orders

Complete sales administration

PresentableGood communication skillsHigh energy levelsTarget drivenDisiplined / Self-motivated

About The Employer:

Drake International

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Retirement Fund

Fuel

