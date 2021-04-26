FMCG Sales Consultant at Drake International

A national FMCG distributor of dry, frozen and perishable goods is looking for a energized, target driven, sales focused individual to join their team. Requirements:
- Matric
- Tertiary qualification in sales would be advantageous
- Valid Drivers Licence with own car
- At least 2yrs external sales experience in the FMCG or hospitality industries is required
Must be willing to travel out of townResponsibilities:
- Identify business opportunities to grow the market
- Grow the basket with current customers by introducing new products
- Weekly sales reporting
- Follow up on customers orders
- Complete sales administration
PresentableGood communication skillsHigh energy levelsTarget drivenDisiplined / Self-motivated
About The Employer:
Drake International
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Retirement Fund
- Fuel