FMCG Sales Consultant at Drake International

Apr 26, 2021

A national FMCG distributor of dry, frozen and perishable goods is looking for a energized, target driven, sales focused individual to join their team. Requirements:

  • Matric
  • Tertiary qualification in sales would be advantageous
  • Valid Drivers Licence with own car
  • At least 2yrs external sales experience in the FMCG or hospitality industries is required

Must be willing to travel out of townResponsibilities:

  • Identify business opportunities to grow the market
  • Grow the basket with current customers by introducing new products
  • Weekly sales reporting
  • Follow up on customers orders
  • Complete sales administration

PresentableGood communication skillsHigh energy levelsTarget drivenDisiplined / Self-motivated

About The Employer:

Drake International

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Retirement Fund
  • Fuel

Learn more/Apply for this position