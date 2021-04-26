Group Financial Manager at Headhunters

Our leading client based in East London is currently looking to employ a Group Financial Manager. Awesome career opportunity awaits! Requirements
- Minimum qualification – B. Com Honours + Articles
- CA/SA would be advantageous
- Minimum 5 years Post Articles Commercial Experience at a senior Management Level
Key duties/ Attributes:
- Experience in Managing a team
- Experience in the full financial function of an entity
- Controlling of Group Assets including Cash Management
- Controlling Group Risk Areas including Insurance
- Managing 3rd party relationships i.e Banks, Audits and SARS
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.