Group Financial Manager at Headhunters

Apr 26, 2021

Our leading client based in East London is currently looking to employ a Group Financial Manager. Awesome career opportunity awaits!   Requirements

  • Minimum qualification – B. Com Honours + Articles
  • CA/SA would be advantageous

 

Requirements

  • Minimum 5 years Post Articles Commercial Experience at a senior Management Level

 

Key duties/ Attributes:

  • Experience in Managing a team
  • Experience in the full financial function of an entity
  • Controlling of Group Assets including Cash Management
  • Controlling Group Risk Areas including Insurance
  • Managing 3rd party relationships i.e Banks, Audits and SARS

 

