Group Financial Manager at Headhunters

Our leading client based in East London is currently looking to employ a Group Financial Manager. Awesome career opportunity awaits! Requirements

Minimum qualification – B. Com Honours + Articles

CA/SA would be advantageous

Requirements

Minimum qualification – B. Com Honours + Articles

CA/SA would be advantageous

Minimum 5 years Post Articles Commercial Experience at a senior Management Level

Key duties/ Attributes:

Experience in Managing a team

Experience in the full financial function of an entity

Controlling of Group Assets including Cash Management

Controlling Group Risk Areas including Insurance

Managing 3rd party relationships i.e Banks, Audits and SARS

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position