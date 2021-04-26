Head of Operations (CPT/JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic provider of Automated Business Solutions seeks a self-driven & highly analytical Head of Operations to manage multiple projects with large datasets and tight deadlines, ensuring its successful delivery. You will require at least 3 years in a similar position – preferably with a background in Data Science, expert Excel & CSV skills, exceptional communication skills, understand Machine Learning models and how the delivery of quality/accurate datasets add to the training and retraining of the models, able to deal with large quantities of data and see the patterns, structures & logic of [URL Removed] Head of Operations, you’ll be the spider in the web of the team. From client intake until delivery, you’ll be managing the operational deliverables of each data project.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum 3 years’ experience in a similar role.

Data Science background preferred but not a hard requirement.

Expert in Excel, CSV etc.

Understanding of Machine Learning models and how the delivery of quality / accurate datasets is adding to the training and retraining of the models.

Business process optimisation and the ability to structure new ways of working for the teams.

Strong communication skills a must.

Analytical approach: ability to deal with large quantities of data and see the patterns, structures and logic of it.

Ability to oversee workload planning schedule for multiple client projects each with its own datasets, quality metrics, deliverables and deadlines.

Ability to work under pressure and proven record of successful project delivery.

