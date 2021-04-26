Helpdesk Support Technician

Apr 26, 2021

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Operate helpdesk and log
  • Support users with login and passwords
  • Support users with windows issues
  • Operate within the SLA with business
  • Windows Server support (VMware)
  • Execute office duties such as receiving goods from suppliers and the regions, scheduling and packing items for the courier
  • Interact with third parties when required for logistical, support or administration purposes for example but not limited to Telkom, IS, Vodacom, Interconnect, Digidata, Softline, Microsoft,
  • Obtain and manage quotes for certain 3rd party services and
  • Create purchase orders on the system for certain IT procured services and
  • Perform routine and periodic tasks such as removing backup tapes completing daily check logs and
  • Keep users informed when a call is open and cannot be closed, confirming the anticipated resolution
  • Assist users with mobile and remote
  • Assist with third party connections to and from the company up to platform
  • Maintain the Server room environment both operationally and
  • Ensure operational availability of video conferencing
  • User account
  • Internet Website and Intranet webmaster.
  • Execute on the employment contract with organisation and at a minimum perform the tasks described in this job description.
  • Operate within the policies and procedures of the organisation
  • Rotate job roles with the Network and Server support

Knowledge/Technical Skills/Competencies

  • Team player with good communication
  • Work under pressure and to time
  • Work unsupervised and be disciplined
  • Be methodical
  • Display troubleshooting
  • Helpful and engaging manner, including phone
  • Be mindful of quality and continuous improvement
  • Technical
  • Active directory and Exchange
  • Windows 7/8/10
  • Windows Server 2003 – 2012 and above
  • TCP/IP
  • Microsoft Office 2010/13
  • Smart phone platforms
  • Microsoft DPM
  • Microsoft Endpoint Protection and Kaspersky
  • Microsoft System Centre and Mimecast
  • Digidata (User Account Management)
  • Web technology eg. Joomla

Qualifications

  • Matric with tertiary IT
  • Microsoft MCTIP desktop and / or server certifications – at least
  • Other Industry certifications such as COMPTIA, A+ etc would be an
  • 3 – 5 years’ experience within a similar environment is
  • Traceable desktop support
  • Microsoft desktop and server operating
  • Microsoft office and end user
  • General networking
  • General backup
  • General applications
  • General virtualization
  • Adherence tpolicies and
  • General security knowledge – IT and
  • General communications knowledge – mobile, 3G/LTE, APN including WAN, wireless and LAN.
  • General tools and utilities used in administration and support.
  • Working knowledge of Mimecast, Microsoft Exchange, Cisco telephony and switching, Checkpoint and Microsoft system
  • Working knowledge of video conferencing
  • Keep current on new technologies and improvements.

Desired Skills:

  • TCP/IP
  • Mimecast
  • Digidata
  • Windows Server 2003-2012
  • WAN/LAN

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position