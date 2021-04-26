Helpdesk Support Technician

Duties and Responsibilities
- Operate helpdesk and log
- Support users with login and passwords
- Support users with windows issues
- Operate within the SLA with business
- Windows Server support (VMware)
- Execute office duties such as receiving goods from suppliers and the regions, scheduling and packing items for the courier
- Interact with third parties when required for logistical, support or administration purposes for example but not limited to Telkom, IS, Vodacom, Interconnect, Digidata, Softline, Microsoft,
- Obtain and manage quotes for certain 3rd party services and
- Create purchase orders on the system for certain IT procured services and
- Perform routine and periodic tasks such as removing backup tapes completing daily check logs and
- Keep users informed when a call is open and cannot be closed, confirming the anticipated resolution
- Assist users with mobile and remote
- Assist with third party connections to and from the company up to platform
- Maintain the Server room environment both operationally and
- Ensure operational availability of video conferencing
- User account
- Internet Website and Intranet webmaster.
- Execute on the employment contract with organisation and at a minimum perform the tasks described in this job description.
- Operate within the policies and procedures of the organisation
- Rotate job roles with the Network and Server support
Knowledge/Technical Skills/Competencies
- Team player with good communication
- Work under pressure and to time
- Work unsupervised and be disciplined
- Be methodical
- Display troubleshooting
- Helpful and engaging manner, including phone
- Be mindful of quality and continuous improvement
- Technical
- Active directory and Exchange
- Windows 7/8/10
- Windows Server 2003 – 2012 and above
- TCP/IP
- Microsoft Office 2010/13
- Smart phone platforms
- Microsoft DPM
- Microsoft Endpoint Protection and Kaspersky
- Microsoft System Centre and Mimecast
- Digidata (User Account Management)
- Web technology eg. Joomla
Qualifications
- Matric with tertiary IT
- Microsoft MCTIP desktop and / or server certifications – at least
- Other Industry certifications such as COMPTIA, A+ etc would be an
- 3 – 5 years’ experience within a similar environment is
- Traceable desktop support
- Microsoft desktop and server operating
- Microsoft office and end user
- General networking
- General backup
- General applications
- General virtualization
- Adherence tpolicies and
- General security knowledge – IT and
- General communications knowledge – mobile, 3G/LTE, APN including WAN, wireless and LAN.
- General tools and utilities used in administration and support.
- Working knowledge of Mimecast, Microsoft Exchange, Cisco telephony and switching, Checkpoint and Microsoft system
- Working knowledge of video conferencing
- Keep current on new technologies and improvements.
Desired Skills:
- TCP/IP
- Mimecast
- Digidata
- Windows Server 2003-2012
- WAN/LAN
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree