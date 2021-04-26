Incubate Technical Lead / Product owner

The 2 primary responsibilities of the role is to be the:

Technical Lead Product Owner (Agile Scrum)

The ‘Product Owner/Technical Lead’ defines the technical work that needs to be completed and prioritizes that work (Project Management). The incumbent needs to know what the project is expected to deliver and why those elements are important – to the commercial lead, to customers, to the market, to the organization.

The product owner must also be the face of all of the technical aspects towards the development team, acting as an expert guide as the team carries out the project.

The incumbent is expected to lead the technical development and execution of a set of Incubation projects. To provide end-to-end thought leadership, technical development and architecture guidance and direction setting.

The purpose of this role is to provide technical leadership and actively guide the agile development team(s) in the Incubate program to deliver their projects.

Furthermore, the Technical Lead will work closely with the Scrum Master(s) of the Agile development squads in order to ensure that technical deliverables are met, on time and in scope with the Agile development teams.

Defines the product vision and coordinates with the agile team;

Focuses the team on delivering business value in regular increments;

Develops the scope of the PoC, taking into account the constraints and the life cycle of the project;

Responsible for defining and tracking KPIs as part of the quarterly business reviews (QBR) process;

Uses data to develop and define user stories / items and acceptance criteria from the feature and capability roadmap;

Contributes to the squad with relevant product knowledge in the development of tasks;

Prioritizes initiatives to achieve business objectives and continuously grooms the backlog to keep it up to date;

Participates in the sprint planning to reaffirm priorities and clarify requirements;

Approves the final release plan and accepts all deliverables against defined user stories and acceptance criteria;

Engages stakeholders and senior leaders regularly on all aspect of the product;

The ideal candidate will take on the responsibility to act as the CTO for defined Incubation projects.

Minimum Requirements:

Matric/Grade 12 (or SAQA Accredited equivalent) is essential

A relevant 3 year Degree / National Diploma in Electrical Engineering/Information Systems (or SAQA Accredited equivalent) is essential

A minimum of 8 years total experience in the Telecommunications Industry is essential. 2 years of the above 8 years’ experience should ideally be in Architecture, Systems Planning, Systems Design and Development.

Demonstrable software and/or hardware development skills

