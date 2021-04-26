Infinidat launches channel accreditation program

Infinidat has announced an accreditation program to help equip and advance its channel partners worldwide.

The new program offers multiple educational tracks and is an expansion of the company’s training options online for channel partners, reflecting Infinidat’s long-term commitment to the channel. This accreditation will help improve the ability of partners to address the evolving and complex needs of enterprise customers with Infinidat’s data storage solutions.

Through the new Infinidat Accreditation Program, channel partners now have the opportunity to demonstrate to end-user customers in the enterprise market that they have been fully trained, tested and accredited to sell Infinidat’s data storage products. The program consists of four tracks that ultimately lead to full accreditation: Partner-ready Track, Sales Track, Technology Track and Solutions Track.

“Channel partners are highly important to Infinidat, and we continue to invest in their success. Our new accreditation program is designed to help partners win new deals and drive business growth,” says Hanan Altif, channel sales director: EMEA and APJ at Infinidat. “Our expansion of our online training means that, despite the restricted travel, stay-at-home orders, and slow reopening of countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic, channel partners can still get the training they need to sell enterprise storage effectively in 2021 and beyond.”

Infinidat has partnered with integrators and value-added resellers (VARs) throughout its 10 years as a company, providing training and support. With the steady growth of Infinidat and its deeper penetration into the large enterprise market, the company’s channel program has needed to evolve, as it did last year with a new channel partner portal.

This year, Infinidat is responding to the requests of an increasing number of channel partners to enhance the training program by formalizing it with different levels of official accreditation. The demand for multi-petabyte storage is growing, which is creating new opportunities for more channel partners. Infinidat is advancing its world-class channel partner program to support this growth.

“The value that we get from Infinidat’s channel program continues to increase. We are very interested in the company’s new accreditation program,” says Sergey Grintsevich, head of advanced technologies and solutions department at Softline, one of Infinidat’s largest resellers in Russia. “Anything we can do to get a leading edge in the market helps our business. The support we get from the channel team at Infinidat to enhance our competitive stance is outstanding.”

“The investment that Infinidat is making in its channel partner program makes us feel even more motivated to sell Infinidat solutions because we know the company will do everything possible to have us ready and equipped to win new business,” says Joe Ciocco, regional chief technology officer at CBTS. “Working with Infinidat is not just a transaction. It’s a relationship between us. As a partner, we appreciate the resources to help us do our job better. Having the opportunity to get new online training on Infinidat data storage products and to be accredited will certainly help us grow our business.”

As part of its actions to enhance the experience that channel partners have with Infinidat, the company’s online training capabilities have been revamped and modified to cover a broad range of product content, customer engagement scenarios and online training.