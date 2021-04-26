Intermediate Java Developer – Johannesburg – R800k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

There’s a fantastic opportunity for a Senior Java Developer to join a team of high performers based in Johannesburg.

Our client is within the banking industry and is seeking a Senior Java Developer to provide IT expertise, advice and leadership in the design, creation, testing and documentation of new and enhanced applications and systems in accordance with agreed framework of programming standards. To assist in the development of IT operational implementation plans and associated IT processes, methods, and techniques

This role offers corporate growth; a rare opportunity to work on global scale systems but also long-term work within one of the fastest growing Investment Banks in the world.

The tech stack includes:

Minimum 6 years Solid Java exp with JEE

3 years Webservices(Restful) experience

Springboot

Redis

Microservice Architecture

IntelliJ

GIT

Reference Number for this position is SJ51658 which is a permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of up to R800K pa negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Showmona on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

