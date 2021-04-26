Intermediate Project Manager

Description:

Our client requires an Intermediate Project Manager to Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of projects.

Requirements:

The resources will work closely with departments, internal and external stakeholders to facilitate successful project delivery.

Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of projects.

Ensure that all projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget.

Assist in the definition of project scope and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility.

Ensure resource availability and allocation.

Develop a detailed project plan to monitor and track progress.

Manage changes to the project scope, project schedule and project costs using appropriate verification techniques.

Measure project performance using appropriate tools and techniques.

Report and escalate to management as needed.

Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders.

Perform risk management to minimise project risks.

Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors.

Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation.

Meet with clients to take detailed ordering briefs and clarify specific requirements of each project.

Delegate project tasks based on available resources.

Track project performance,

Meet budgetary objectives and adjust project constraints based on financial analysis.

Develop comprehensive project plans to be shared with clients as well as other staff members.

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] – replace the AT with @)

