IOS Developer – Remote – R375 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you seeking an environment to exercise your technical expertise?

The search is on for an iOS Developer to be responsible for the entire build of applications. Part of your role requires you to aid in training and mentoring of new and junior staff.

You will be required to Translate designs and wireframes into high quality user interfaces and code; design, build and maintain high performance, reusable native IOS applications and reliable Swift and/or Objective C code.

Key Skills:

4+ years of experience in mobile development: Swift, XCode

4+ years of experience in general software development

iOS development using Swift and SwiftUI

Rest Services

Disciplined in testing

Git

Duties:

Able to build native iOS applications using Swift and Xcode

Good debugging skills

Work with design team to implement user interfaces

Supply detailed work estimates on a task-based level

Performs other related duties as required by management

Works to achieve operational targets within job area with direct impact on department results.

Sets objectives for own job area to meet the objectives or goals of projects and assignments.

Communicates with contacts typically within the department on matters that involve obtaining or providing information requiring some explanation

Reference Number for this position is SJ52497. This is a Contract position Remote/Cape Town offering a rate of R375 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

Swift

XCode

IOS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

