IT Administrator

Apr 26, 2021

Our client, operating in the Food Production and Retail sector, seeks to employ an IT Administrator to join their growing team. Ideally a candidate with solid knowledge on networking and IT infrastructure.

Job Purpose

To maintain a secure and reliable Information System environment in a manner that maximises the productivity and effectiveness of our employees and enhances communication.

Key Skills, Knowledge and Experience

  • IT qualification or equivalent
  • Three years retail IT experience;
  • Good knowledge of internal audit requirements and data management principles
  • Broad knowledge of IT disciplines
  • Good knowledge of Microsoft products
  • Advanced knowledge of business internal controls and systems
  • Good knowledge of corporate governance principles and policies
  • Good knowledge of data warehouses and business intelligence systems
  • Good understanding of IT project management
  • Advanced analytical/trouble-shooting skills
  • Advanced computer skills (MS Office, Business Intelligence Software, Company Specific Information Systems e.g. Towa, SA Cash)
  • Advanced database skills (MS Access, SQL)
  • Advanced problem-solving skills

