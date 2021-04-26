IT Administrator

Our client, operating in the Food Production and Retail sector, seeks to employ an IT Administrator to join their growing team. Ideally a candidate with solid knowledge on networking and IT infrastructure.

Job Purpose

To maintain a secure and reliable Information System environment in a manner that maximises the productivity and effectiveness of our employees and enhances communication.

Key Skills, Knowledge and Experience

IT qualification or equivalent

Three years retail IT experience;

Good knowledge of internal audit requirements and data management principles

Broad knowledge of IT disciplines

Good knowledge of Microsoft products

Advanced knowledge of business internal controls and systems

Good knowledge of corporate governance principles and policies

Good knowledge of data warehouses and business intelligence systems

Good understanding of IT project management

Advanced analytical/trouble-shooting skills

Advanced computer skills (MS Office, Business Intelligence Software, Company Specific Information Systems e.g. Towa, SA Cash)

Advanced database skills (MS Access, SQL)

Advanced problem-solving skills

