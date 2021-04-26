Our client, operating in the Food Production and Retail sector, seeks to employ an IT Administrator to join their growing team. Ideally a candidate with solid knowledge on networking and IT infrastructure.
Job Purpose
To maintain a secure and reliable Information System environment in a manner that maximises the productivity and effectiveness of our employees and enhances communication.
Key Skills, Knowledge and Experience
- IT qualification or equivalent
- Three years retail IT experience;
- Good knowledge of internal audit requirements and data management principles
- Broad knowledge of IT disciplines
- Good knowledge of Microsoft products
- Advanced knowledge of business internal controls and systems
- Good knowledge of corporate governance principles and policies
- Good knowledge of data warehouses and business intelligence systems
- Good understanding of IT project management
- Advanced analytical/trouble-shooting skills
- Advanced computer skills (MS Office, Business Intelligence Software, Company Specific Information Systems e.g. Towa, SA Cash)
- Advanced database skills (MS Access, SQL)
- Advanced problem-solving skills