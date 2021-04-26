IT Technician Support

COMPANY OVERVIEW
The company is a vertically integrated fresh produce business specialising in the farming, sourcing, packing, ripening, distribution and marketing of a range of sub-tropical fruit, with a primary focus on avocados. With a rich history of over 125 years in agriculture in South Africa, the company also has operations in the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands.
PURPOSE OF THE POSITION
The primary focus of the role is to assist and support the company Fresh Produce SA team with hardware and infrastructure matters
The position will be Nelspruit based.
KEY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- Manage inhouse datacenter, housing 3 physical servers with multiple instances of hyper-V VM’s with
real-time mirroring to offsite DR site.
- Coordinate the implementation and maintenance of cloud infrastructure and migration of relevant hardware and software to this environment
- VOIP Telephony
- Access Control Systems
- Logitech and other tele-conferencing systems
- Remote desktop technology
- Oversight for antivirus and other protection, as well as management of backups and recoveries
- Windows 8 through 10, and windows operating systems in general – including WSUS and deployment of patches/updates.
- Manage the Active directory – domain policies
- IT Inventory management
- Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite Including 365 (knowledge of VBA, MS Teams, SharePoint) – Admin Portal management essential.
- Excellent knowledge of SQL server
- Generic database maintenance and administration
- Ability to query large datasets unaided and show experience of working with a variety of data sources. Including monitoring integration between ERP systems which use flat files (csv) and FTP technologies.
- Knowledge of power Apps and Power BI – experience of reporting and data visualisation desirable
- Understanding of Database connectivity technology (ODBC driver) etc.
- Able to analyse the gaps in business processes and make suggestions for improvements by utilising technology
- Good understanding of Networking Firewalls / VPNs / TCPIP / WiFi and the internet
- Excellent Hardware skills and knowledge with ability to diagnose and fix issues with all facets of Hardware such as Network printers, laptops, desktops, and mobile devices.
- Configure and deploy all manner of hardware. – Printers / laptops / desktops on demand
- Project management: support the implementation of new systems
- Negotiate contracts and purchase with IT suppliers
- Collaborate on the broader IT function with the South African and European IT team
CANDIDATE PROFILE
-
At least 5 years post qualification experience working in a senior IT support position
-
National Diploma in Information Technology
- Previous experience in project management
- Good communication skills in English
COMPETENCIES REQUIRED
- Driven and hard-working individual
- Flexible attitude and open to change
- Ability to work under own initiative and to strict deadlines
- Used to working in a fast paced and busy environment
- Professional attitude
- Team player
- Good leadership qualities
- Displays integrity and can handle confidential data in a discreet and professional manner
Desired Skills:
- IT support
- VOIP
- Power BI
- SQL
- Microsoft Office
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma