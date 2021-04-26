IT Technician Support

COMPANY OVERVIEW

The company is a vertically integrated fresh produce business specialising in the farming, sourcing, packing, ripening, distribution and marketing of a range of sub-tropical fruit, with a primary focus on avocados. With a rich history of over 125 years in agriculture in South Africa, the company also has operations in the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands.

PURPOSE OF THE POSITION

The primary focus of the role is to assist and support the company Fresh Produce SA team with hardware and infrastructure matters

The position will be Nelspruit based.

KEY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Manage inhouse datacenter, housing 3 physical servers with multiple instances of hyper-V VM’s with

real-time mirroring to offsite DR site. Coordinate the implementation and maintenance of cloud infrastructure and migration of relevant hardware and software to this environment

VOIP Telephony

Access Control Systems

Logitech and other tele-conferencing systems

Remote desktop technology

Oversight for antivirus and other protection, as well as management of backups and recoveries

Windows 8 through 10, and windows operating systems in general – including WSUS and deployment of patches/updates.

Manage the Active directory – domain policies

IT Inventory management

Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite Including 365 (knowledge of VBA, MS Teams, SharePoint) – Admin Portal management essential.

Excellent knowledge of SQL server

Generic database maintenance and administration

Ability to query large datasets unaided and show experience of working with a variety of data sources. Including monitoring integration between ERP systems which use flat files (csv) and FTP technologies.

Knowledge of power Apps and Power BI – experience of reporting and data visualisation desirable

Understanding of Database connectivity technology (ODBC driver) etc.

Able to analyse the gaps in business processes and make suggestions for improvements by utilising technology

Good understanding of Networking Firewalls / VPNs / TCPIP / WiFi and the internet

Excellent Hardware skills and knowledge with ability to diagnose and fix issues with all facets of Hardware such as Network printers, laptops, desktops, and mobile devices.

Configure and deploy all manner of hardware. – Printers / laptops / desktops on demand

Project management: support the implementation of new systems

Negotiate contracts and purchase with IT suppliers

Collaborate on the broader IT function with the South African and European IT team

CANDIDATE PROFILE

At least 5 years post qualification experience working in a senior IT support position

National Diploma in Information Technology

Previous experience in project management

Good communication skills in English

COMPETENCIES REQUIRED

Driven and hard-working individual

Flexible attitude and open to change

Ability to work under own initiative and to strict deadlines

Used to working in a fast paced and busy environment

Professional attitude

Team player

Good leadership qualities

Displays integrity and can handle confidential data in a discreet and professional manner

Desired Skills:

IT support

VOIP

Power BI

SQL

Microsoft Office

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

