Java React Full Stack Developers – Fintech Projects – Bryanston – R500k

Java, React Full Stack Developers – Fintech Projects – Bryanston – R500k

Interested in developing a solution for a global financial technology disruptor? Work with leading, innovative, and disruptive thinkers! Join a dynamic team building solutions for emerging markets

The business offers great salaries, global exposure, and exciting projects. If you are a team player who is highly motivated, loves challenges by nature and enjoys working in a fast-paced environment then this is the opportunity for you, APPLY TODAY!

Technical Skills:

React

Java

AWS

jQuery

HTML5

JavaScript

Reference Number for this position is ZH52866 which is a permeant position which is located in Bryanston offering a salary of R500k Per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Zara on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.

Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

React

Java

AWS

jQuery

HTML5

JavaScript

Learn more/Apply for this position