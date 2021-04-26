Junior Data Engineer at Datonomy Solutions

JUNIOR DATA ENGINEERWe are seeking a Junior Data Engineer who will assist in designing and implementing scalable and robust processes to support the data engineering capability. This role will be responsible for implementing and supporting large-scale data ecosystemsKEY AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITIES:

Assist in designing and implementing scalable and robust processes for ingesting and transforming datasets.

Assist in the design and implementation of data pipelines from a multitude of sources and also support the maintenance thereof.

Ingest large, complex data sets that meet functional and non-functional requirements.

Enable the business to solve the problem of working with large volumes of data in diverse formats, and in doing so, enable innovative solutions.

Build bulk and delta data lift patterns for optimal extraction, transformation, and loading of data.

Supports the organisation’s cloud strategy and alignment to data architecture and governance.

Engineer data in the appropriate formats for downstream customers, risk and product analytics or enterprise applications.

Assist in the development of API’s for returning data to Enterprise Applications.

Assist in identifying, designing and implementing robust process improvement activities to drive efficiency and automation for greater scalability. This includes looking at new solutions and new ways of working and being on the forefront of emerging technologies.

Work with various stakeholders across the organisation to understand data requirements and apply technical knowledge of data management to solve key business problems.

Provide support in the operational environment with all relevant support teams for data services.

Create and maintain functional requirements and system specifications in support of data architecture and detailed design specifications for current and future designs.

Support test and deployment of new services and features.

ROLE & QUALIFICATIONS REQUIREMENTS

Matric, with a degree in Computer Science, Business Informatics, Mathematics, Statistics, Physics or Engineering.

1- 3 years of data engineering experience.

1-3+ years of experience with any data warehouse technical architectures, ETL/ELT, and reporting/analytics tools including, but not limited to, any of the following combinations (1) SSIS and SSRS, (2) SAS ETL Framework, (3) SAP ETL Framework, (4) MongoDB ETL deployments, (5) Apache Spark and Apache Hive deployments will be beneficial.

The candidate having DBA ability and knowledge across at least 2 platforms (example: TSQL, SAS, PSQL, IBM VSAM and DB2 etc.) will also be beneficial.

Some experience with the Python programming language or any other similar functional language.

Some experience with designing and implementing Cloud (AWS) solutions including use of APIs available

Some experience with Dev/OPS architecture, implementation and operation would be advantageous.

Knowledge of Engineering and Operational Excellence using standard methodologies. Best practices in software engineering, data management, data storage, data computing and distributed systems to solve business problems with data.

Some experience in applying SAFe/Scrum/Kanban methodologies would be advantageous.

Knowledge and understanding of business process management lifecycle which covers the design, modelling, execution, monitoring, and optimization as well as business process re-engineering.

Good problem-solving skills: The ability to exercise judgment in solving technical, operational, and organizational challenges, to identify issues proactively, to present solutions and options leading to resolution

Good programming, performance tuning and troubleshooting skills, using the latest popular programming languages such as python, scala, java and suite of Microsoft languages C# and F# preferable.

COMPETENCIES:

Collaboration and communication: working with clients, designers, architects, development team(s)

Innovation

Execution

Customer First

Personal Mastery (Learning)

Problem Solving

Data Analysis

Working with ambiguity

Working independently and within a team

Employer & Job Benefits:

Market related

