Junior Engineer

My client is looking for four Junior Engineers to join their young and enthusiastic team.
Experience:
2 years
P1 and P2 (Practicals completed)
Diploma
Responsibilities:
- Assisting in the testing of medical equipment
- Assisting in the designing of medical equipment
- Management of medical equipment
- Carrying out quality assurance checks to ensure all equipment is working correctly and safely
- working closely with other medical professionals and technical staff
Overtime will be catered for when necessary
Desired Skills:
- Attention to detail
- willing to learn
- team player
- takes initiative
- goal driven
- self motivated
- Pipelines
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
My client is a leading supplier of medical and pharmaceutical equipment with offices throughout South Africa.