Junior Engineer

Apr 26, 2021

My client is looking for four Junior Engineers to join their young and enthusiastic team.

Experience:
2 years
P1 and P2 (Practicals completed)
Diploma

Responsibilities:

  • Assisting in the testing of medical equipment
  • Assisting in the designing of medical equipment
  • Management of medical equipment
  • Carrying out quality assurance checks to ensure all equipment is working correctly and safely
  • working closely with other medical professionals and technical staff

Overtime will be catered for when necessary

Desired Skills:

  • Attention to detail
  • willing to learn
  • team player
  • takes initiative
  • goal driven
  • self motivated
  • Pipelines

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

My client is a leading supplier of medical and pharmaceutical equipment with offices throughout South Africa.

Learn more/Apply for this position