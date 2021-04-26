Junior Engineer

My client is looking for four Junior Engineers to join their young and enthusiastic team.

Experience:

2 years

P1 and P2 (Practicals completed)

Diploma

Responsibilities:

Assisting in the testing of medical equipment

Assisting in the designing of medical equipment

Management of medical equipment

Carrying out quality assurance checks to ensure all equipment is working correctly and safely

working closely with other medical professionals and technical staff

Overtime will be catered for when necessary

Desired Skills:

Attention to detail

willing to learn

team player

takes initiative

goal driven

self motivated

Pipelines

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

My client is a leading supplier of medical and pharmaceutical equipment with offices throughout South Africa.

