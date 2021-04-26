Description:
Our client requires a Junior Enterprise Architect who will work closely with the Technology Architecture and Planning team and various stakeholders.
Requirements:
- Architecture Principles
- Partner with ICS and the business todefine the technical requirements, principles and models that generally guideall solution decisions for the ecosystem.
- Architectural Blueprint
- Responsible for analyzing and translatingbusiness, information and technical requirements into an architecturalblueprint that outlines solutions that integrate across applications, systems,and platforms to achieve business objectives.
- Architectural Blueprint
- Develop roadmaps that outline how
- solutions will be structured in the future.
- Architecture Security Principles
- Develop and implement enterpriseinformation security architectures and solutions.
- Architectural Recommendations
- Provide design recommendations based onlong-term development organization strategy
- Architectural Re-Use
- Development of infrastructure technologyprinciples, standards, and patterns that can be highly leveraged acrossmultiple solutions.
- Level: Junior with TOGAF
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] – replace the AT with @)
Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful