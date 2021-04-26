Junior Enterprise Architect

Our client requires a Junior Enterprise Architect who will work closely with the Technology Architecture and Planning team and various stakeholders.

  • Architecture Principles
  • Partner with ICS and the business todefine the technical requirements, principles and models that generally guideall solution decisions for the ecosystem.
  • Architectural Blueprint
  • Responsible for analyzing and translatingbusiness, information and technical requirements into an architecturalblueprint that outlines solutions that integrate across applications, systems,and platforms to achieve business objectives.
  • Develop roadmaps that outline how
  • solutions will be structured in the future.
  • Architecture Security Principles
  • Develop and implement enterpriseinformation security architectures and solutions.
  • Architectural Recommendations
  • Provide design recommendations based onlong-term development organization strategy
  • Architectural Re-Use
  • Development of infrastructure technologyprinciples, standards, and patterns that can be highly leveraged acrossmultiple solutions.
  • Level: Junior with TOGAF

