Our client requires a Junior Enterprise Architect who will work closely with the Technology Architecture and Planning team and various stakeholders.

Architecture Principles

Partner with ICS and the business todefine the technical requirements, principles and models that generally guideall solution decisions for the ecosystem.

Architectural Blueprint

Responsible for analyzing and translatingbusiness, information and technical requirements into an architecturalblueprint that outlines solutions that integrate across applications, systems,and platforms to achieve business objectives.

Develop roadmaps that outline how

solutions will be structured in the future.

Architecture Security Principles

Develop and implement enterpriseinformation security architectures and solutions.

Architectural Recommendations

Provide design recommendations based onlong-term development organization strategy

Architectural Re-Use

Development of infrastructure technologyprinciples, standards, and patterns that can be highly leveraged acrossmultiple solutions.

Level: Junior with TOGAF

