Description:
Our client requires a Junior Project Manager to Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of projects and to ensure that all projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget.
Requirements:
- The resources will work closely with departments, internal and external stakeholders to facilitate successful project delivery. Responsibilities
- Assist in the definition of project scope and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility.
- Ensure resource availability and allocation.
- Develop a detailed project plan to monitor and track progress.
- Manage changes to the project scope, project schedule and project costs using appropriate verification techniques.
- Measure project performance using appropriate tools and techniques.
- Report and escalate to management as needed.
- Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders. Perform risk management to minimise project risks.
- Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors.
- Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation.
- Meet with clients to take detailed ordering briefs and clarify specific requirements of each project.
- Delegate project tasks based on available resources.
- Track project performance,
- Meet budgetary objectives and adjust project constraints based on financial analysis.
- Develop comprehensive project plans to be shared with clients as well as other staff members.
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] – replace the AT with @)
Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful