Apr 26, 2021

Description:

Our client requires a Junior Project Manager to Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of projects and to ensure that all projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget.

Requirements:

  • The resources will work closely with departments, internal and external stakeholders to facilitate successful project delivery. Responsibilities
  • Assist in the definition of project scope and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility.
  • Ensure resource availability and allocation.
  • Develop a detailed project plan to monitor and track progress.
  • Manage changes to the project scope, project schedule and project costs using appropriate verification techniques.
  • Measure project performance using appropriate tools and techniques.
  • Report and escalate to management as needed.
  • Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders. Perform risk management to minimise project risks.
  • Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors.
  • Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation.
  • Meet with clients to take detailed ordering briefs and clarify specific requirements of each project.
  • Delegate project tasks based on available resources.
  • Track project performance,
  • Meet budgetary objectives and adjust project constraints based on financial analysis.
  • Develop comprehensive project plans to be shared with clients as well as other staff members.

