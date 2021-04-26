Mid-Level Full Stack Developer (6 -12 Month Contract) at Fourier Recruitment

- Advocate for Agile based development
- Database development, administration, security and maintenance
- Front- and back-end development (Core application functionality)
- 3rd Party solution identification, assessment & selection where required (Non-core functionality)
- Application integration where necessary
- Application testing for security, functionality, performance and reliability (Internal & UAT)
- Manage system deployment / publishing
- Manage system maintenance & support (Bug fixes, end-user support, proposed features and enhancements on application performance and functionality)
- Ensure always up to date and accurate source control
- Ensure automated testing is leveraged
- Collaborate with team lead to ensure timely development of elements to adhere to project dependencies and deadlines
- Identify System Specification, incl. functional & non-functional requirements
- Collaborate with UI/UX designer to implement UI based on design specs
- Collaborate with brand and marketing specialists to delivery optimal user experience
Internal Company Capability Improvement Initiatives
- Engage in proactive and constructive project team participation with a focus on value delivery and customer satisfaction,
- Proactively identify and promote internal opportunities for SOKO value enhancement.
- Proactively develop and deliver improvement initiatives in own sphere of work, interest and skill-sets that can be delivered within the constraints of normal operating budget and operational time constraints.
- Participate and where relevant lead approved company capability enhancement initiatives.
Training and Development
- Plan and promote own skill and career development opportunities in-line with company business priorities.
- Proactively train, coach and mentor staff under your direct control, as well as wider within the company in order to enhance their effectiveness and ability to deliver customer value.
My client is looking for a Mid-Level Full Stack developer (STrong Front End Skills) to work as part of a team to deliver a technology platform-as-a-service solution within the PropTech industry. This includes both user-facing web & mobile front-end development, as well as back-end program logic and server side database development, working closely with other developers on the team as well as designers, marketing specialists and business [URL Removed] (Core objectives/ outcomes)
- To develop the integrated technology platform-as-a-service solution for a disruptive PropTech business concept.
Minimum RequirementsEducation Degree in computer Science / Computer Engineer Experience 3 years relevant Front end Systems Development Technical Skills
- System Development Management and Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) management tools incl. DevOps, JIRA, TFS
- Current awareness and knowledge of relevant technologies and industry trends
- Modern Application Architecture design, incl. Microservices, Hexagonal Layers, Domain Driven Design etc.
Programming Languages
- Front end languages & libraries incl.
- HTML5, CSS, JavaScript, TypeScript
- SCSS
- Server side:
- Java, Node
Frameworks
- Angular
- Android SDK
Systems Integration
- Workflow design
- Integration points and Requirements definition
- Development of integration scripts
- Integration testing & validation
- REST framework
Experience using test frameworks and unit tests like Jasmine, Protractor, Selenium, Istanbul, Cucumber