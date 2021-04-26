Mid-Level Full Stack Developer (6 -12 Month Contract) at Fourier Recruitment

Advocate for Agile based development

Database development, administration, security and maintenance

Front- and back-end development (Core application functionality)

3rd Party solution identification, assessment & selection where required (Non-core functionality)

Application integration where necessary

Application testing for security, functionality, performance and reliability (Internal & UAT)

Manage system deployment / publishing

Manage system maintenance & support (Bug fixes, end-user support, proposed features and enhancements on application performance and functionality)

Ensure always up to date and accurate source control

Ensure automated testing is leveraged

Collaborate with team lead to ensure timely development of elements to adhere to project dependencies and deadlines

Identify System Specification, incl. functional & non-functional requirements

Collaborate with UI/UX designer to implement UI based on design specs

Collaborate with brand and marketing specialists to delivery optimal user experience

Internal Company Capability Improvement Initiatives

Engage in proactive and constructive project team participation with a focus on value delivery and customer satisfaction,

Proactively identify and promote internal opportunities for SOKO value enhancement.

Proactively develop and deliver improvement initiatives in own sphere of work, interest and skill-sets that can be delivered within the constraints of normal operating budget and operational time constraints.

Participate and where relevant lead approved company capability enhancement initiatives.

Training and Development

Plan and promote own skill and career development opportunities in-line with company business priorities.

Proactively train, coach and mentor staff under your direct control, as well as wider within the company in order to enhance their effectiveness and ability to deliver customer value.

My client is looking for a Mid-Level Full Stack developer (STrong Front End Skills) to work as part of a team to deliver a technology platform-as-a-service solution within the PropTech industry. This includes both user-facing web & mobile front-end development, as well as back-end program logic and server side database development, working closely with other developers on the team as well as designers, marketing specialists and business [URL Removed] (Core objectives/ outcomes)

To develop the integrated technology platform-as-a-service solution for a disruptive PropTech business concept.

Minimum RequirementsEducation Degree in computer Science / Computer Engineer Experience 3 years relevant Front end Systems Development Technical Skills

System Development Management and Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) management tools incl. DevOps, JIRA, TFS

Current awareness and knowledge of relevant technologies and industry trends

Modern Application Architecture design, incl. Microservices, Hexagonal Layers, Domain Driven Design etc.

Programming Languages

Front end languages & libraries incl.

HTML5, CSS, JavaScript, TypeScript

SCSS

Server side:

Java, Node

Frameworks

Angular

Android SDK

Systems Integration

Workflow design

Integration points and Requirements definition

Development of integration scripts

Integration testing & validation

REST framework

Experience using test frameworks and unit tests like Jasmine, Protractor, Selenium, Istanbul, Cucumber

