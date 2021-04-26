New Business Development Executive at Fourier Recruitment

Amplify your communication capacity and turbo-charge targeting with the Company; the all-in-one platform for data-charged, automated, multi-channel [URL Removed] effective email marketing campaigns that speak directly to your audience’s needs. Then track everything as you go.
- To increase company revenue through the acquisition of new customers, thus increasing company turnover and profits. The position focuses on direct selling to end-user customers through pro-active prospecting and cold calling
- Duties and Responsibilities
- To meet and exceed monthly sales targets by sourcing new sales opportunities through prospecting activites, networking and some inbound leads
- Responsible for the complete sales cycle including o Prospecting potential customers o Engagement with the customer to understand their needs and requirements
- o Development of professional Proposals
- o Commercial negotiations o Closing
- To meet and exceed activity level targets as per Key Performance Indicator document and execute all required activities to progress prospects into customers
- Develop a thourough understanding of the prodcuts and services that Everlytic offer and the value propositions associated with these products and services
- Develop and manage strong relationships at multiple levels within prospects and customers in order to fully understand their needs and requirements.
- Continuously maintain a sound knowledge of the company’s products, commercials, policies and procedures, in order to identify and progress new business opportunities that meet the company’s strategic and profitability goals • Ensures that the value of sales pipelines are maintained at a minimum level of 3 times their revenue targets
- Planning:
- Developing strategy in a competitive situation
- Setting priorities for utilising resources
- Revising plans to account for changed circumstances
- Creating schedules • Creating a roster or list of duties/activities
- Planning long term (strategic) objectives • Anticipating problems
- Planning short term (task) objectives
- Planning a logical sequence of events or tasks
- Defining objectives for an organisation or department
Minimum Requirements• Matric (Essential) • Relevant Tertiary qualification (Direable)• Own Transport with Valid Drivers licence • Knowledge of Company policies and procedures (Essential)• Knowledge of digital marketing and IT software industry (Desirable)• In depth product knowledge of the Company software and services (Essential)• Work experience in software sales or Account Management. Preferably in the digital marketing space (Desirable)