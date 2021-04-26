New Business Development Executive at Fourier Recruitment

Amplify your communication capacity and turbo-charge targeting with the Company; the all-in-one platform for data-charged, automated, multi-channel [URL Removed] effective email marketing campaigns that speak directly to your audience’s needs. Then track everything as you go.

To increase company revenue through the acquisition of new customers, thus increasing company turnover and profits. The position focuses on direct selling to end-user customers through pro-active prospecting and cold calling

Duties and Responsibilities

To meet and exceed monthly sales targets by sourcing new sales opportunities through prospecting activites, networking and some inbound leads

Responsible for the complete sales cycle including o Prospecting potential customers o Engagement with the customer to understand their needs and requirements

o Development of professional Proposals

o Commercial negotiations o Closing

To meet and exceed activity level targets as per Key Performance Indicator document and execute all required activities to progress prospects into customers

Develop a thourough understanding of the prodcuts and services that Everlytic offer and the value propositions associated with these products and services

Develop and manage strong relationships at multiple levels within prospects and customers in order to fully understand their needs and requirements.

Continuously maintain a sound knowledge of the company’s products, commercials, policies and procedures, in order to identify and progress new business opportunities that meet the company’s strategic and profitability goals • Ensures that the value of sales pipelines are maintained at a minimum level of 3 times their revenue targets

Planning:

Developing strategy in a competitive situation

Setting priorities for utilising resources

Revising plans to account for changed circumstances

Creating schedules • Creating a roster or list of duties/activities

Planning long term (strategic) objectives • Anticipating problems

Planning short term (task) objectives

Planning a logical sequence of events or tasks

Defining objectives for an organisation or department

Minimum Requirements• Matric (Essential) • Relevant Tertiary qualification (Direable)• Own Transport with Valid Drivers licence • Knowledge of Company policies and procedures (Essential)• Knowledge of digital marketing and IT software industry (Desirable)• In depth product knowledge of the Company software and services (Essential)• Work experience in software sales or Account Management. Preferably in the digital marketing space (Desirable)

