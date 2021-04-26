New Business Development Specialist: Collections

The ideal candidate has to live by our motto: Work Wonders and ensure that the experiences delivered to clients are professional, well-articulated and presents the clients products and solutions in a manner that is able to drive business benefit both strategically and operationally for the clients we engage with. This role would best fit an independent self-starter who knows how to be a team player and is determined to achieve & exceed the annual sales targets. This position provides you with the flexibility to plan your daily activities but demands your commitment to delivering on the necessary outputs needed as part of the sales engagement.

You will be responsible for identifying opportunities for all products and solutions that fall within the Collections and Recoveries product area

Responsible for the creation of New business opportunities and sales across both identified clients and new clients within the Collections environment

Owns and develops the strategy and execution of all Collections product and services sales opportunities across customers predominantly in South Africa, and where opportunities present, across Africa

Needs a passion for hunting for, and closing new business deals and being able to develop solutions from simple to complex encompassing both analytics and software to solve collections problems within an organization

Key Tasks:

Accountable for achieving sales targets for new business across all products and solutions within the Collections product area

Develops and executes specific customer short, medium- and long-term account strategies and tactical penetration plans

Builds and develops a strong relationship as a trusted advisor to customers

Maintains high levels of client satisfaction and loyalty with clients

Develops compelling value propositions based on ROI cost/benefit analysis

Executes against the major steps of the sales process: find new business opportunities, qualify opportunities and close new business

Identifies and utilizes appropriate internal resources to engage in sales cycles, including Solutions Sales capability for identified opportunities

Identifies key decision makers, key performance indicators, and budget constraints

Maintains an accurate, comprehensive and updated sales forecast

Manages interactions with customers during all phases of the sales cycle

Serves as a focal point for customer services issue escalation and elevates unresolved customer issues as appropriate

Serves as a resource for customer references and provides strategic customer insight including current state of business, additional business opportunities, and challenges faced by the customer

Knowledge / Skills Required:

Experience and success in selling high value, long lead time enterprise software solutions

Proven sales quota attainment record

Background in Enterprise Application Software sales with an in-depth understanding of the collections environments across industries

Proven business development skills and outstanding customer-focused Account Management skills

Outstanding presentation, facilitation, communication and negotiation skills

Ability to understand business problems and formulate solutions that are aligned to the client’s immediate requirements and future roadmap

Keep abreast of industry updates and relevant articles within the Collections arena to ensure professional and expert based client conversations

Understanding of broad competitive solution footprints of Collections solutions currently in place and trending in the market

High comfort level and presence with senior Manufacturing/Retail executives

Confidence and ability to engage at C Level within all clients

Strong time management and organization skills

Ability to discover and develop new opportunities

Ability to prioritize deliverables

Ability to work independently, and have a “Team player” spirit, which is aligned to the company culture

Personal Profile:

Demonstrates independence in action, decision making, goal oriented and driven

Motivated, confident, self-sufficient and able to contribute from day one

Focused and determined

Well organized and consistently meets commitments

Requires a “do whatever it takes” commitment to achieve the successes

Well-developed interpersonal and communication, problem solving, diplomacy and influencing skills

Excellent writing and presentation skills in English

Team Player

Adapt to change and be able to diverse sales engagements from dealing with mid-tier management through to executive level

Desired Skills:

At least 10 years’ experience in B2B corporate sales. Coupled with 7 years of selling data and/or analytics solutions including software in the Collections environment

Sales of enterprise sales technology and tech services to companies that services the B2C market

Bachelor of Commerce Degree and/ or appropriate Sales Certification essential

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

A reputable organization specializing in the data analytics and software industry is seeking a exceptional candidate to join their Sales Team as a New Business Development Specialist: Collections

The incumbent will be selling data analytics and software products and solutions which optimizes business’ collections strategy, improves recovery yields and increases business revenue for clients

