Project Management at Digital Care

Project Manager.
We are looking for dedicated, energetic individuals that are tech savvy to manage new fibre client’s installations
Please only apply if you have at least one of the following two qualifications:
- IT Certificate (or higher)
or
- Formal Project Managent training
Please provide proof of either or both.
Work completely from home
Provisioning of new fibre lines
Navigate multiple systems to place orders and troubleshoot installations
Phoning clients confirming details, packages and assist with connection issues
Problem solving and managing multiple facets of the installation process
Managing own work schedule and workflow, setting up systems to assist in tracking orders
Work in a very challenging environment where processes aren’t always working as it should
An ability to handle irate customers from time to time
Operate within allocated deadlines
No sales required. Lines to be provisioned allocated on a daily basis
Training on systems and portals will be provided. Self-study will be essential
Capped FLTE internet and a desktop phone will be supplied
Requirements:
Personal Skills
- Applicants should be dynamic self-starters, take responsibility and be resilient
- Problem solving skills – essential
- Communication skills
- Time management skills
- Attention to detail
Technical skills
- Advanced PC skills, Microsoft and technical knowledge – essential
- Project Management Experience
- An ability to figure things out as you go
Equipment
- Own computer. Core i3 Processor, sufficient RAM with Windows 10
- Own stable internet for the first month
This is a full time position
Agents are required to complete installations within given SLA’s
Work over weekends is often required to ensure orders are progressing satisfactorily
Position starts early +- 1 June 2021
Salary:
Success fee paid on every line successfully provisioned.
Earning potential
After the first couple of months (Average R15000+ pm)
After six months (Average R22000+ pm)
This is truly a unique opportunity as the more you work the more you earn.
For dedicated and proficient agents, R30000 pm is possible
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Problem Solving
- It Support
- It Management
- It Technician
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Digital Care provides specialised services to companies. Currently consisting of 45 agents including Project Managers, Financial Administration Agents, Technical Support and Customer Service Agents.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- F-LTE Internet
- Desktop Phone