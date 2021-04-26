Project Management at Digital Care

Project Manager.

We are looking for dedicated, energetic individuals that are tech savvy to manage new fibre client’s installations

Please only apply if you have at least one of the following two qualifications:

IT Certificate (or higher)

or

Formal Project Managent training

Please provide proof of either or both.

Work completely from home

Provisioning of new fibre lines

Navigate multiple systems to place orders and troubleshoot installations

Phoning clients confirming details, packages and assist with connection issues

Problem solving and managing multiple facets of the installation process

Managing own work schedule and workflow, setting up systems to assist in tracking orders

Work in a very challenging environment where processes aren’t always working as it should

An ability to handle irate customers from time to time

Operate within allocated deadlines

No sales required. Lines to be provisioned allocated on a daily basis

Training on systems and portals will be provided. Self-study will be essential

Capped FLTE internet and a desktop phone will be supplied

Requirements:

Personal Skills

Applicants should be dynamic self-starters, take responsibility and be resilient

Problem solving skills – essential

Communication skills

Time management skills

Attention to detail

Technical skills

Advanced PC skills, Microsoft and technical knowledge – essential

Project Management Experience

An ability to figure things out as you go

Equipment

Own computer. Core i3 Processor, sufficient RAM with Windows 10

Own stable internet for the first month

This is a full time position

Agents are required to complete installations within given SLA’s

Work over weekends is often required to ensure orders are progressing satisfactorily

Position starts early +- 1 June 2021

Salary:

Success fee paid on every line successfully provisioned.

Earning potential

After the first couple of months (Average R15000+ pm)

After six months (Average R22000+ pm)

This is truly a unique opportunity as the more you work the more you earn.

For dedicated and proficient agents, R30000 pm is possible

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Problem Solving

It Support

It Management

It Technician

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Digital Care provides specialised services to companies. Currently consisting of 45 agents including Project Managers, Financial Administration Agents, Technical Support and Customer Service Agents.

Employer & Job Benefits:

F-LTE Internet

Desktop Phone

