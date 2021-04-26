Project Manager at The Focus Group

Role is based in KZN.

The position exists for an individual to project manage multiple software projects from concept through to closure using a formalised project management process. The Project manager is responsible for the direction, planning, coordination, execution, scope, budget, quality and completion of the projects, while remaining aligned with strategy, commitments and goals of the organization.

· Define project scope and engage relevant stakeholders

· Define project and set project objectives

· Report on preliminary project costs that will inform commercial customer proposal initiatives

· Create project plans that can deliver the set objectives within the required time, budget and quality expectations

· Regularly review project plans to improve efficiencies and reduce time-to-market

· Maintain an awareness of potential interdependencies with other projects and their impact

· Apply Agile project management within a structured recognised project management framework

· Establish core teams using suitably skilled resources to meet the project objectives

· Identify all project stakeholders and their expectations, and put in place stakeholder management plans where required

· Continuously identify projects’ risks and put mitigation measures in place where applicable

· Communicate and elevate unmitigated project risks

· Minimise project uncertainty where applicable

· Maintain regular and effective customer engagement

· Identify applicable regulations pertaining to the project at hand and ensure compliance

· Oversee, manage and report on project finance

· In conjunction with Procurement, manage project procurement activities

· Conduct regular project core reviews and produce reports thereof with appropriate action items

· Analyse and determine the validity of project progress

· Respond to market, business and customer changes appropriately

· Prepare regular project status reports in the form of charts, graphs, narratives; as appropriate to audience

· Apply change control and configuration management processes

· Lead and/or participate in meetings with suppliers and customers for design reviews and to track projects’ status

· Manage and resolve conflicts within the project

· Consult and recommend appropriate business solutions with PMO Executive

· Ensure good project governance

· Ensure projects are managed per policies and procedures

· Conduct team performance evaluations in accordance with Human Capital policies and procedures

· Execute with diligence any other task the PMO Executive Manager may require

Technical skills and education required

Degree in Information Systems, Computer Science or related qualification

Qualification in project management: Prince2 Practitioner or Project Management Professional (PMP)

At least 5 years’ IT project management experience in leading and managing multiple small to large software projects

At least 3 years’ experience in managing projects using Agile principles

Experience in project risk management

Experience in communicating and dealing with customers and end-users

Experience in contract management with suppliers and service providers

Experience using a project management tool such as Microsoft Projects or equivalent

Experience in performance management

Driver’s license

Knowledge of prepayment metering products and revenue management products

Knowledge of the prepayment metering and services industry

Knowledge in software development, validation and execution activities

Knowledge in contract management

