Reporting Analyst SQL

Our overseas client within the Forex industry seeks a South African local who is a Reporting Analyst for a contract position specifically suited for individuals in the Cape area however Remote work would also be considered. About us: We are a well-funded specialist marketing and operations consultancy that support our clients by delivering digital growth in the trading, gaming and retail sectors. We believe that FAST digital success is built on the right Team, right Technology and the right Data. We offer a Full-Stack Solution to manage:

– Proposition, Target Market and Commercial KPIs

– User Journeys, Experiences and Capabilities for web and mobile

– Execute and optimise campaigns, lead conversion, value segmentation and communications

– Campaign creative delivery, content creation and optimisation

– Solutions for front and backend – Digital Technology Ecosystem, Websites, Mobile, CRM

– Data science, insight, analytics and reporting Reporting Analyst As a Reporting Analyst in the Analytics team, you will report into the Head of Analytics. Your role will involve: – Work with other teams to develop briefs. – Apply your awesome SQL, Power BI and R skills. – Tell compelling stories about your insights to influence decision making. Having a strong eye for detail, the confidence to build strong relationships, a healthy dose of curiosity and a logical mind will be critical to success in this role. You will be working across many parts of the business including: Marketing, Risk, Compliance, Finance, Sales and the Back Office team, so you will gain a broad understanding of how the business works. Any previous experience of working within FX would also be a plus. Responsibilities:

– Use analytics and reporting to gain insights about our business to make actionable recommendations that deliver value.

– Support projects such as: Customer Analytics, Marketing measurement, Financial forecasting, Business Insights and Compliance.

– Tell great stories using the insights you create to influence decision making.

– Become a trusted advisor to stakeholders across the business.

– Develop an intimate knowledge of our data and be seen as data expert within the business.

– Work with our Tech teams to make sure that you have the right data available to you. Regulatory Requirements

– Maintain high levels of conduct, ethical standards, and values.

– Adhere to and proactively enhance the firm’s compliance with applicable laws, regulations, and codes of conduct in all jurisdictions in which the Firm conducts business and which have an impact on its business.

– Work to identify risks and enhance control across the business.

– Ensuring all project files are always updated on the network drive. Skills, Knowledge & Experience Required

– Strong SQL skills.

– Experience in R or Python beneficial.

– Knowledge of Power BI or similar dashboarding is beneficial.

– Knowledge of DAX would also be useful but not a must.

– Experience presenting actionable results back to stakeholders.

– Experience using data to solve business questions.

– Excellent attention to detail, clarity in written and verbal communication.

– Be results driven/commercially orientated while being a team player.

– Ability to work to tight deadlines and to prioritise effectively.

– Ability to develop effective long-term working relationships both within the department & across departments and at all levels within the organization.

– Commitment to continuous improvements and best practice. Education Educated to degree level or equivalent.

Desired Skills:

sql

power bi

dax

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Fixed Term for 12 months with the view to extend

Learn more/Apply for this position