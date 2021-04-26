Sales Consultant-PC/Laptops

We are a Randburg based Computer/PC Gaming Store, looking for an enthusiastic sales person between the ages of 20 and 35. This position is best suited for someone passionate about PC Gaming and Computer Hardware.

The ideal candidate must be well organized and have great attention to detail. Previous work experience in the field of IT will be an advantage, but not required.

The position will be based for internal order taking (No cold calling or cold prospecting).

Remuneration: 10-25k per month (commission based).

To apply for this position, please fill in our application form on the following page:

Desired Skills:

Organised

Energised

Good knowledge of Laptop/PC

Retail Sales

Telesales – Inbound

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

Annual Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position