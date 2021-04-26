Sales Executive

Qualification Essential Competency: Grade 12 is a minimum qualification.

Diploma or higher preferred in the field of RF Engineering (Electrical) , Computer networking or similar technology.

Product and technology certificates and diplomas are preferred

Experience / certification in Ruckus , Huawei , Hytera will be a benefit but not essential Experience required: Min of 5 years’ experience in the field of selling wireless communications (Mesh Networking, Tetra , WiFi etc) and related technologies

Project experience: 2 years

Other: 5 years in Microsoft office and 5 years relevant industry experience

Technological understanding of products – such as Asset tracking, critical wireless communications, networking switching and routing etc

Excellent communication and presentation skills.

Ability to explain products in layman terms.