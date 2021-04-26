Sales Executive
Apr 26, 2021
|Essential functions:
- Assist the business to secure new accounts/customers.
- Assist the business to diversify into new market Verticals
- Product/service pricing and margins
- CRM system database
- Tender response and compliance
- Managing accounts and meeting or exceeding targets
- Validating, responding and managing incoming RFIs, RFPs
- Managing and expanding the client database
|
|Skills and Experience
|Qualification Essential Competency:
- Grade 12 is a minimum qualification.
- Diploma or higher preferred in the field of RF Engineering (Electrical) , Computer networking or similar technology.
- Product and technology certificates and diplomas are preferred
Experience / certification in Ruckus , Huawei , Hytera will be a benefit but not essential
Experience required:
- Min of 5 years’ experience in the field of selling wireless communications (Mesh Networking, Tetra , WiFi etc) and related technologies
- Project experience: 2 years
- Other: 5 years in Microsoft office and 5 years relevant industry experience
- Technological understanding of products – such as Asset tracking, critical wireless communications, networking switching and routing etc
- Excellent communication and presentation skills.
- Ability to explain products in layman terms.
|
|Other
|Work environment:
- “Hunting” for new clients
- Client visits.
- Site visits.
Physical demands:
- Site visits may be of an industrial nature in underground mines, warehouses , manufacturing etc
Travel:
- Traveling be required from time to time.
Salary: Negotiable depending on skill level and the amount of years’ experience required.
Please note that if you have not been contacted within 7 days of your application, please consider your application unsuccessful. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. You are welcome to call our offices for more information on [Phone Number Removed];.
Learn more/Apply for this position
Related