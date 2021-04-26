Sales Executive

Apr 26, 2021

Essential functions:

  • Assist the business to secure new accounts/customers.
  • Assist the business to diversify into new market Verticals
  • Product/service pricing and margins
  • CRM system database
  • Tender response and compliance
  • Managing accounts and meeting or exceeding targets
  • Validating, responding and managing incoming RFIs, RFPs
  • Managing and expanding the client database
Skills and Experience
Qualification Essential Competency:

  • Grade 12 is a minimum qualification.
  • Diploma or higher preferred in the field of RF Engineering (Electrical) , Computer networking or similar technology.
  • Product and technology certificates and diplomas are preferred
    Experience / certification in Ruckus , Huawei , Hytera will be a benefit but not essential

Experience required:

  • Min of 5 years’ experience in the field of selling wireless communications (Mesh Networking, Tetra , WiFi etc) and related technologies
  • Project experience: 2 years
  • Other: 5 years in Microsoft office and 5 years relevant industry experience
  • Technological understanding of products – such as Asset tracking, critical wireless communications, networking switching and routing etc
  • Excellent communication and presentation skills.
  • Ability to explain products in layman terms.
Other
Work environment:

  • “Hunting” for new clients
  • Client visits.
  • Site visits.

Physical demands:

  • Site visits may be of an industrial nature in underground mines, warehouses , manufacturing etc

Travel:

  • Traveling be required from time to time.

Salary: Negotiable depending on skill level and the amount of years’ experience required.

Please note that if you have not been contacted within 7 days of your application, please consider your application unsuccessful. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. You are welcome to call our offices for more information on [Phone Number Removed];.

