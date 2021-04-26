Salesforce Datacapturer at Raizcorp

What are we looking for?

Raizcorp’s sales team requires a data capturer to update the CRM system called SALESFORCE. Only candidates with experience in Salesforce and who are able to source information and update it in the system need apply.

What does a Project Salesforce Data Capturer do?

You will be required to update account and lead information in Salesforce so that it is correct and up to date. You will collect this information by calling companies and / or conducting desktop research and / or using the online database supplied by Raizcorp . You will need to be resourceful.

What kind of personality will excel in this role?

Someone who enjoys routine tasks every day and is task driven. A strong administrator-type personality with an incredible eye for detail and correctness. The successful candidate will have a good telephone manner and the ability to get past “gatekeepers.”

What are the minimum requirements?

Minimum matric-level qualification

Minimum three years’ experience working in a data-capturing / SALESFORCE environment

Experience in SALESFORCE paramount and non-negotiable

Excellent telephone etiquette

Own vehicle and driver’s licence an advantage

Good communication skills, both written and verbal

Highly computer literate

Strong eye for small detail and a drive for correctness

Desired Skills:

Attention to detail

Deadline driven

Tenacious

Self motivated

Salesforce

Data Capture

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Data Capturing

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Established in 2000, Raizcorp was created to grow and develop entrepreneurs in different contexts and in different stages of their lifecycles. Raizcorp has since evolved into different divisions that service the specific needs of entrepreneurs and those who support them.

Our purpose is to support and develop high-potential entrepreneurs and those within the entrepreneurial ecosystem to become sustainable and highly profitable.

