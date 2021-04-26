SA’s user among those most likely to quit social media

Americans are the most likely to quit social media, according to research by Reboot Online.

The company used analytics tools Ahrefs to establish which countries citizens are most likely to quit social media based on key online searches indicating their clear intention to quit social media.

Reboot Online classified and grouped consistently recurring Google searches by individuals on quitting social media such as ‘how to delete social media?’, ‘how to delete Facebook?’, ‘how to delete Instagram?’, ‘how to delete Tumblr?’, ‘how to delete TikTok’?, ‘how to delete Twitter?’ and ‘how to delete Snapchat?’ as online searches which most signify users’ desire to quit social media.

Americans conducted an average 1 134 400 online searches per month indicating their intention to leave social media for good – the equivalent of 36 594 online searches each day.

Put into the context of active internet users in America (312 320 000), this equates to 0.363% of American internet users wishing to quit social media.

South Africa ranks ninth, with an average of 31 340 online searches a month from South Africans signaling their desire to leave social media.

Compared to the number of active internet users in South Africa (31 858 027), this means 0,098% of internet users are keen to quit social media each month.

India came out in second position, with an average 497 940 online searches a month signalling a desire to quit social media. The UK (308 850 online searches), Canada (109 120 online searches) and Australia (97 060 online searches) are among the other countries where there are more than 9 ,000 online searches per month from citizens indicating their ambition to quit social media for the foreseeable future, respectively ranking third, fourth and fifth.

Reboot Online offers some tips to help users manage social media usage:

* Turn off “push” notifications;

* Have a daily social media detox;

* And adopt a productive approach to social media.