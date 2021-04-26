Senior Java Developer

The Role: Join a leading financial institution for a fixed term contract.The Developer is responsible for translating a technical specification into a working program that meets the specification, within the overall project architecture and standards, within an agreed time limit and agreed level of quality.Skills and Experience: At least 8 years Java application development experience of which 2 must be at senior level.Skills Required

Contribute in Design sessions.

Advanced experience in Java EE application development.

Web services experience

Excellent SQL and database design skills

Possess advanced programming logic and ability to write pseudo-code

Analyse impact of proposed changes to programs and provide estimates.

Produce code that is easily maintainable.

Produce code that adheres to functional and technical specifications.

Adheres to technical standards

Produce code that is well documented

Assist other Developers.

Perform Quality Assurance checks / Code Reviews.

Contribute to the establishment of Best Practice standards.

Prepare Technical specifications

Perform Unit and System Testing.

Work closely with Systems Analyst.

Develop innovative solutions.

Ensure audit, security and access control requirements are adhered to

Adherence to time deadlines

Mentoring of junior developers

Key Accountabilities: Minimum QualificationsBachelor??s in Engineering, Computer Science, Information Systems or related fieldKnowledge of: Software design principles and practices; Git source control; Jenkins and/or other CI tools; Agile SDLC

Ability to: Develop detailed project plans; coordinate the activities of outsourced Hogan technical services; Work independently and make sound judgments; meet critical deadlines; Must have strong scripting skills; Problem solving skills; Leadership and mentoring skills;

Experience or qualifications in the following areas would be beneficial

Web application development

Ability to interpret ERDs, process flow charts, sequence diagrams and use cases.

Ability to document requirements using UML

Enterprise Messaging Bus architectures

Strong skills to investigate and analyze information in troubleshooting

Good understanding of project management principles and SDLC

Experience working in a large corporate environment helpful

Excellent Jboss/Wildfly or any other JEE application server administration skills

Good understanding of Content Management Systems(Hippo CMS)

Good understating of data processing tools such as Kafka

Good understanding of Microservices technologies (Service discovery and registry)

