Senior Java Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:The coding expertise of a Senior Java Developer with the technical aptitude and keen interest in working with complex software projects is sought by a dynamic provider of IT Connectivity Solutions. Your core role will be the design, development and deployment of complex backend web applications and Microservices using Java 8. You will require 6 years or more Development experience, 2+ years AWS, hands-on technical experience in setting up of CI/CD pipelines, Angular 8, Amazon S3 and RDS, MySQL, Docker/Kubernetes, Git, Front-end to Back-end integration patterns and be able to code robust, reliable and scalable software [URL Removed] and develop complex backend web applications and micro-services according to agreed coding standards using Java 8, AWS Lamda and MySQL according to company coding standards and principles.

Apply critical thinking, design thinking and problem-solving skills in an agile team. environment to solve technical problems with high quality solutions.

Produce well-organised, optimized, and documented source code to deliver technical solutions.

Facilitate the migration of legacy applications to a modern AWS Fargate cloud-based software stack using the identified cloud vendor.

Ensure a coherent integration strategy between Front-end, Back-end and service components.

Occasional support and troubleshooting of production investigations.

Requirements Analysis in conjunction with Business Analyst.

Ensure adherence of the team to an effective and efficient development processes.

REQUIREMENTS:

6 Years or more Development experience.

2+ Years AWS experience

Microservice experience.

Relational database experience.

Proficiency in Java 8.

Amazon S3.

Amazon RDS.

MySQL.

Angular 8.

Docker/Kubernetes.

Git.

Sound Computer Science fundamental understanding – computing, networking, storage, etc.

A keen understanding of what it takes to build robust, scalable, reliable extensible software systems and applications and components.

A good understanding of modern architectural and software design principles and software implementation patterns.

Remain abreast with industry trends.

Have an understanding of application security, encryption, etc.

Display hands-on technical experience in setting up of CI/CD pipelines.

High level of competency in software solution design.

Knowledgeable about Front-end to Back-end integration patterns.

Demonstrate a high level of understanding of the entire business product landscape.

Awareness of Front-End technologies and applications stacks.

Ideally have an interest in growing DevOps skills in the cloud.

Advantageous –

DevOps experience.

Experience in building e-commerce payment platforms.

ATTRIBUTES:

High level of energy, making things happen.

Personal Accountability.

Attention to detail.

Strong analytical skills.

Interpersonal skills.

Delivery and quality focused.

Good planning and organising skills.

Innovative.

A flexible approach and ability to adapt.

