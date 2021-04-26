SENIOR OPERATIONS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGER (LARGE RETAIL CHAIN) Brackenfell Cape Town R70 000 -R115 000 per month neg

A company that imports assembles, and manufactures line items for the building industry/building materials and roofing products, seeks a battle-hardened Operations Manager to hands-on manage Logistics, Warehouse, Production, and Procurement Manager. Although it is a production environment, a small part of the job is production, the main part of the business is importing, assembling, and processing materials, storing them, and then distributing them to the large warehouse and retail groups Nationally.

This is a HO function, so we are looking for someone quite strategic, but also someone who can roll up their sleeves and get the work done. A big part of your function will be implementing, managing, and enforcing systems and managing about 25 direct reports. You will be directly responsible for making risk assessments and managing shrinkage and waste.

Min Degree/NDip in Operations, Industrial Engineering or Supply Chain, 10yrs hands-on experience as an Operations Manager for a National Supply Chain, that imports, and has their own warehouses and fleet and a good understanding of workflow or business practices. Experience in complex negotiations, contracts management, finance, and cost management. You need to have an expert understanding of procurement Processes and Supply Chain, Forecasting, and Planning.

You will need to build good bonds with vendors (hardware and retail chains). You will need good computer skills and exposure to working on an ERP. English and Afrikaans and own car.

If Operations is your passion and perfection is your mantra, this challenge is for you. There are growth prospects into a GM role for the correct candidate. If you are thick-skinned, have a good work ethic, not scared to get your hands dirty, and a good attitude,

