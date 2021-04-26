Senior Software Developer at Headhunters

Our client, a global concern who specializes in bespoke supply chain solutions, seeks a Senior Software Developer to join their team.

Primary purpose of the role:

The primary purpose of this role is to be a great developer. You will form part of the Integration team and will regularly engage with your teammates and our clients to design, develop, test, implement and support the solutions that we have in place, and the solutions that we are planning to build.

Key Accountabilities:

Design, develop, test and implementation of software solutions within the company

Internal and external (client) support

Writing and implementing quality and high performing code

Development, maintenance and implementation of software tools, processes and procedures

Research and development

Testing and evaluating new technologies

Identification of areas of improvement

Assist with peer review and code reviews

Collaboration with developers from other teams to implement the best solutions possible

High level of expertise required in all aspects of development

High level of flexibility required

Skills/ Qualifications and Experience:

C#

.NET

MS SQL Server

WCF and Rest Web Services

Entity Frameworks (beneficial)

Azure DevOps (beneficial)

Software Architectural Design Patterns and Implementation of such

Project and Product Management

BSc in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field

Minimum of 6 or more years of experience required

