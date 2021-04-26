Senior Software Developer at Headhunters

TOP JOB ALERT – AWESOME CAREER OPPORTUNITY!
Our client, a global concern who specializes in bespoke supply chain solutions, seeks a Senior Software Developer to join their team.
Primary purpose of the role:
The primary purpose of this role is to be a great developer. You will form part of the Integration team and will regularly engage with your teammates and our clients to design, develop, test, implement and support the solutions that we have in place, and the solutions that we are planning to build.
Key Accountabilities:
- Design, develop, test and implementation of software solutions within the company
- Internal and external (client) support
- Writing and implementing quality and high performing code
- Development, maintenance and implementation of software tools, processes and procedures
- Research and development
- Testing and evaluating new technologies
- Identification of areas of improvement
- Assist with peer review and code reviews
- Collaboration with developers from other teams to implement the best solutions possible
- High level of expertise required in all aspects of development
- High level of flexibility required
Skills/ Qualifications and Experience:
- C#
- .NET
- MS SQL Server
- WCF and Rest Web Services
- Entity Frameworks (beneficial)
- Azure DevOps (beneficial)
- Software Architectural Design Patterns and Implementation of such
- Project and Product Management
- BSc in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field
- Minimum of 6 or more years of experience required
