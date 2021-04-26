Site Supervisor – Lephalale

Apr 26, 2021

Essential functions:

  • SLA compliance
  • Quality Management
  • Customer Relationship
  • Monitor Network to ensure network availability
  • Troubleshooting and problem solving of customer issues
  • Hardware and Software – setup, repair, configure and troubleshoot
  • Monitor and perform maintenance and trouble resolutions of the IP network and services associated with it
  • Coordinate the evaluation, installation and support of corporate LAN environment including but not limited to IP PBX, routers, switches, firewall, server environment, DNS and desktop hardware and software applications.
  • Actively participate in all the Safety and Prevention Planning and Control
  • Actively participate in all the IT Service Management processes
  • Actively participate in good housekeeping and safe work environment
  • Recommending repairs, performing authorized repairs, performing post repair checks, addressing walk in customers, and answering customer questions as needed.
  • Promote and sell SCAN RF Projects wireless product/service, providing customer training, administering broadband for the purpose of ensuring the company can provide the latest products and services they desire.
  • Develop and maintain positive relations with internal and external customers
Skills and Experience
Qualification Essential Competency:

  • Grade 12.
  • A+, N+
  • CCNA qualification.
  • Rajant wireless network qualification
  • InfiNet wireless network qualification

Experience required:

  • Minimum 5 years experience post qualification experience.
  • Advanced computer literacy
Other
Work environment:

  • Climb towers, ladders or operates lift equipment on client sites. Standby on weekends (as per roster)

Travel:

  • Traveling be required from time to time.

Salary: Negotiable depending on skill level and the amount of years’ experience required.

Please note that if you have not been contacted within 7 days of your application, please consider your application unsuccessful. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

