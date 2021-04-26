Site Supervisor – Lephalale

Essential functions: SLA compliance

Quality Management

Customer Relationship

Monitor Network to ensure network availability

Troubleshooting and problem solving of customer issues

Hardware and Software – setup, repair, configure and troubleshoot

Monitor and perform maintenance and trouble resolutions of the IP network and services associated with it

Coordinate the evaluation, installation and support of corporate LAN environment including but not limited to IP PBX, routers, switches, firewall, server environment, DNS and desktop hardware and software applications.

Actively participate in all the Safety and Prevention Planning and Control

Actively participate in all the IT Service Management processes

Actively participate in good housekeeping and safe work environment

Recommending repairs, performing authorized repairs, performing post repair checks, addressing walk in customers, and answering customer questions as needed.

Promote and sell SCAN RF Projects wireless product/service, providing customer training, administering broadband for the purpose of ensuring the company can provide the latest products and services they desire.

Develop and maintain positive relations with internal and external customers