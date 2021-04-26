Site Supervisor – Lephalale
|Essential functions:
- SLA compliance
- Quality Management
- Customer Relationship
- Monitor Network to ensure network availability
- Troubleshooting and problem solving of customer issues
- Hardware and Software – setup, repair, configure and troubleshoot
- Monitor and perform maintenance and trouble resolutions of the IP network and services associated with it
- Coordinate the evaluation, installation and support of corporate LAN environment including but not limited to IP PBX, routers, switches, firewall, server environment, DNS and desktop hardware and software applications.
- Actively participate in all the Safety and Prevention Planning and Control
- Actively participate in all the IT Service Management processes
- Actively participate in good housekeeping and safe work environment
- Recommending repairs, performing authorized repairs, performing post repair checks, addressing walk in customers, and answering customer questions as needed.
- Promote and sell SCAN RF Projects wireless product/service, providing customer training, administering broadband for the purpose of ensuring the company can provide the latest products and services they desire.
- Develop and maintain positive relations with internal and external customers
|
|Skills and Experience
|Qualification Essential Competency:
- Grade 12.
- A+, N+
- CCNA qualification.
- Rajant wireless network qualification
- InfiNet wireless network qualification
Experience required:
- Minimum 5 years experience post qualification experience.
- Advanced computer literacy
|
|Other
|Work environment:
- Climb towers, ladders or operates lift equipment on client sites. Standby on weekends (as per roster)
Travel:
- Traveling be required from time to time.
Salary: Negotiable depending on skill level and the amount of years’ experience required.
Please note that if you have not been contacted within 7 days of your application, please consider your application unsuccessful. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. You are welcome to call our offices for more information on [Phone Number Removed];.
