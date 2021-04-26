Snr HR Consultant Shared Services 12 months contract

SCOPE OF THE PROJECT

The project aims to establish the human capital administration capability that will support the delivery of the integrated Human Capital strategy: The scope of work includes the following: 2.1. Develop and implement Human Capital Shared Service’s framework/model and operational plan. 2.2 Lead, manage and develop the HC Shared Services team ensuring an integrated approach to service delivery and collaboration with the HR Systems & HCBP Team and the HC Centre of Excellence 2.3 Conduct as-is analysis of human capital administration processes, recommend and implement appropriate solutions 2.4 Establish and implement innovative digital platforms/systems to manage human capital administration services in the organisation and ensure technology is optimised to best meet HR Shared Services and customer requirements. 2.5 Establish end-to-end people management processes and provision of day-to-day human capital operational support to ensure high level customer satisfaction and quality service delivery to the business

2.6 Develop a system to manage the timeous processing of all appointments, allowances, salary changes, contracts, exits, invoices, claims, etc.

2.7 Design and implement workflows, protocols and plans (i.e. payroll internal control data, document management workflows, master data business continuity plans, human capital services workflows, system change controls, employment equity data etc.) for process efficiencies and effectiveness of controls

2.8 Design and implement an electronic record and database administration system for all human capital records and ensure compliance with relevant legislative protocols

2.9 Design and establish a personnel filing system with electronic archiving capability

2.10 Introduce a database management best practice (i.e. digital creation, maintenance,

access, retrieval, disposal, etc.) and a system of communicating human capital

policy/procedure changes and updates

2.11 Establish and implement the human capital contact service desk functionality with

the SABS and develop the requisite processes

2.12 Design and implement digital reporting and data analytics solutions to enable

informed and swift decision-making

2.13 Manage delivery of approved projects within time, cost and quality. 2.14 Manage tracking and reporting of service delivery in the HR Shared Services Team according to agreed KPI’s/SLAs and other measures agreed to. 2.15 Design reporting framework and compile Human Capital reports to ensure

TERMS OF REFERENCE (TOR):

INDEPENDENT CONTRACTOR: HC SHARED SERVICES

PROJECT: HUMAN CAPITAL SHARED SERVICES

TWELVE (12) MONTHS CONTRACT

accurate reporting in line with the relevant stakeholders’ needs and legislative requirements.

3. DELIVERABLES

? Human Capital Shared Services Framework, process flows, and delivery model

? Human Capital Records Management System

? Physical & Electronic Personnel filing system

? Comprehensive Human Capital Database

? Human Capital Reporting Framework (incl. HC data analytics, HC dashboard)

? Functioning Human Capital Contact Service Desk ? Human Capital Reporting(Monthly, Quarterly and Annually)

4. SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE & EXPERIENCE

4.1 Qualifications:

? Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resources, Administration, Social Science or relevant

? Project Management qualification and experience

? MS Office proficient

? 8 years’ operational experience in HRIS, Payroll, Administration, and HR Generalist

? This position requires high level expertise and detailed understanding of the different specialist areas within HR

? The successful candidate will be an outstanding analytical thinker with problem-solving ability and absolute planning, organizing, and conflict management skills

4.2 Experience:

? Extensive experience in setting up human capital administration functions

? Demonstrable abilities to apply latest technology and innovation to improve efficiencies in human capital processes

? Experience in maintaining and using human capital information systems

? Experience in designing reporting frameworks and producing human capital reports

? Experience of implementing new initiatives and rolling out new ways of working, using latest technology

? Experience in running complex projects and change management ? Experience of supervising, coaching and mentoring high performing team members

4.3 Knowledge:

? Evidence of strong knowledge and understanding of human capital administration processes, and proven ability to implement the HC Shared Services, collaborating with HC Business Partnering and HC Centres of Excellence.

4.4

Desired Skills:

see above spec

