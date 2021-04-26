Software Engineer (Python) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fast-paced provider of Automation Business Solutions seeks a self-driven Software Engineer who can take initiative, work autonomously and take ownership of the product development roadmap and the end-to-end execution thereof. Your core role will be to drive & fast-track the development of tools and platforms. You will require 5+ years’ Full Stack Web Development experience & Python including frameworks such as Django & Flask, AWS or Azure with demonstratable experience developing professional software from concept to production. If you want to be on a team who shares a passion for job creation in Africa through the use of tech, APPLY NOW!!!REQUIREMENTS:

5+ Years of Full-Stack Web Development experience.

5+ Years of experience with Python and Python web server frameworks (Django or Flask).

Knowledge and experience with developing on AWS or Azure cloud platforms. Other cloud platforms like GCP beneficial.

Demonstrable experience of developing professional software from concept to production.

Proven experience in leading a Development team or other Developers.

Advantageous –

Interest in AI tools, libraries and languages.

Docker.

Kubernetes.

React.

TypeScript.

ATTRIBUTES:

Passion for engineering products, technology and AI.

Good communication and time management skills.

Ability to translate and explain technical requirements to stakeholders at all levels and ability to clearly communicate deliverables of each project with team members.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

