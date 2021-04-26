Student Advisor at Drake International

Our client, a national, private higher education institution is looking for a qualified and experienced individual to join their sales team! Requirements:

Minimum of a 3 year National Diploma or Bachelors Degree is required

Valid Drivers Licence with own car

At least 2yrs sales experience in a similar industry is needed

MS Office literate

Responsibilities:

Creating brand awareness

Distribute marketing material

Markets the brand in new areas and educates Opinion Leaders

Facilitates presentations at schools

Cold calls to parents to market the brand

Represent the brand at career expo’s

Facilitate stakeholder events

Conduct follow up calls to prospective students and schedule interviews

Respond to online and telephonic enquiries

Team PlayerPresentableGood communication skillsExtrovert/Confident personOrganised/ target driven / pro-active approach

About The Employer:

Drake International

Learn more/Apply for this position