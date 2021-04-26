Student Advisor at Drake International

Our client, a national, private higher education institution is looking for a qualified and experienced individual to join their sales team! Requirements:
- Minimum of a 3 year National Diploma or Bachelors Degree is required
- Valid Drivers Licence with own car
- At least 2yrs sales experience in a similar industry is needed
- MS Office literate
Responsibilities:
- Creating brand awareness
- Distribute marketing material
- Markets the brand in new areas and educates Opinion Leaders
- Facilitates presentations at schools
- Cold calls to parents to market the brand
- Represent the brand at career expo’s
- Facilitate stakeholder events
- Conduct follow up calls to prospective students and schedule interviews
- Respond to online and telephonic enquiries
Team PlayerPresentableGood communication skillsExtrovert/Confident personOrganised/ target driven / pro-active approach
About The Employer:
Drake International