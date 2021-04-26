Student Advisor at Drake International

Apr 26, 2021

Our client, a national, private higher education institution is looking for a qualified and experienced individual to join their sales team! Requirements:

  • Minimum of a 3 year National Diploma or Bachelors Degree is required
  • Valid Drivers Licence with own car
  • At least 2yrs sales experience in a similar industry is needed
  • MS Office literate

Responsibilities:

  • Creating brand awareness
  • Distribute marketing material
  • Markets the brand in new areas and educates Opinion Leaders
  • Facilitates presentations at schools
  • Cold calls to parents to market the brand
  • Represent the brand at career expo’s
  • Facilitate stakeholder events
  • Conduct follow up calls to prospective students and schedule interviews
  • Respond to online and telephonic enquiries

Team PlayerPresentableGood communication skillsExtrovert/Confident personOrganised/ target driven / pro-active approach

