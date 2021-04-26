Team Manager (Inventory) – EE at Headhunters

Our client in the manufacturing industry is currently looking to employ a Team Manager (Inventory) – EE.

This position will be based in Middleburg, Mpumalanga.

Main purpose of the position:

The incumbent will be primarily responsible to ensure that the company Stores optimally stock all commodities required for the production and maintenance processes.

The incumbent will manage the outsourced Stores operational contract and ensure complete and accurate work which includes completion of all inventory management functions.

The incumbent will do stock holding forecasts, ensure orders are placed timeously and expedite outstanding orders with buyers.

The incumbent will liaise with internal stakeholders and external suppliers to ensure all documents are controlled in line with company prescribed procedures and standards.

The incumbent will apply best practices to ensure adherence to procurement policies, procedures, processes and standards.

Responsibilities:

Manage Personnel and outsourced contract

Optimise and manage critical inventory order levels

Adherence to procurement policies, procedures, processes and standards

Communicate with suppliers and internal stakeholders clearly and promptly with regards to queries

Monitor and Manage all operational functions

Manage all administration and focus on accuracy

Ensure legal compliance

Requirements:

Minimum qualification of National Diploma in Business Management, Supply Chain Management or equivalent Technical Studies and have 3 -5 years relevant experience

People Management and Leadership Skills

Technical knowledge will be advantageous

Knowledge of plant, products and processes

Proactive self-starter with good communication skills at all levels

Strong administrative, Organising and planning skills

Professional attitude and work ethic

Computer literate (MS office, People soft)

Good Attention to detail

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position