Team Manager (Inventory) – EE at Headhunters

Our client in the manufacturing industry is currently looking to employ a Team Manager (Inventory) – EE.
This position will be based in Middleburg, Mpumalanga.
Main purpose of the position:
- The incumbent will be primarily responsible to ensure that the company Stores optimally stock all commodities required for the production and maintenance processes.
- The incumbent will manage the outsourced Stores operational contract and ensure complete and accurate work which includes completion of all inventory management functions.
- The incumbent will do stock holding forecasts, ensure orders are placed timeously and expedite outstanding orders with buyers.
- The incumbent will liaise with internal stakeholders and external suppliers to ensure all documents are controlled in line with company prescribed procedures and standards.
- The incumbent will apply best practices to ensure adherence to procurement policies, procedures, processes and standards.
Responsibilities:
- Manage Personnel and outsourced contract
- Optimise and manage critical inventory order levels
- Adherence to procurement policies, procedures, processes and standards
- Communicate with suppliers and internal stakeholders clearly and promptly with regards to queries
- Monitor and Manage all operational functions
- Manage all administration and focus on accuracy
- Ensure legal compliance
Requirements:
- Minimum qualification of National Diploma in Business Management, Supply Chain Management or equivalent Technical Studies and have 3 -5 years relevant experience
- People Management and Leadership Skills
- Technical knowledge will be advantageous
- Knowledge of plant, products and processes
- Proactive self-starter with good communication skills at all levels
- Strong administrative, Organising and planning skills
- Professional attitude and work ethic
- Computer literate (MS office, People soft)
- Good Attention to detail
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.