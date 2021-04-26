Team Manager (Inventory) – EE at Headhunters

Our client in the manufacturing industry is currently looking to employ a Team Manager (Inventory) – EE.

This position will be based in Middleburg, Mpumalanga.

 

Main purpose of the position:

  • The incumbent will be primarily responsible to ensure that the company Stores optimally stock all commodities required for the production and maintenance processes.
  • The incumbent will manage the outsourced Stores operational contract and ensure complete and accurate work which includes completion of all inventory management functions.
  • The incumbent will do stock holding forecasts, ensure orders are placed timeously and expedite outstanding orders with buyers.
  • The incumbent will liaise with internal stakeholders and external suppliers to ensure all documents are controlled in line with company prescribed procedures and standards.
  • The incumbent will apply best practices to ensure adherence to procurement policies, procedures, processes and standards.

Responsibilities:

  • Manage Personnel and outsourced contract
  • Optimise and manage critical inventory order levels
  • Adherence to procurement policies, procedures, processes and standards
  • Communicate with suppliers and internal stakeholders clearly and promptly with regards to queries
  • Monitor and Manage all operational functions
  • Manage all administration and focus on accuracy
  • Ensure legal compliance

 

Requirements:

  • Minimum qualification of National Diploma in Business Management, Supply Chain Management or equivalent Technical Studies and have 3 -5 years relevant experience
  • People Management and Leadership Skills
  • Technical knowledge will be advantageous
  • Knowledge of plant, products and processes
  • Proactive self-starter with good communication skills at all levels
  • Strong administrative, Organising and planning skills
  • Professional attitude and work ethic
  • Computer literate (MS office, People soft)
  • Good Attention to detail

 

